5G service officially to be launched on March 31

5G service officially to be launched on March 31

ANKARA
5G service officially to be launched on March 31

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced that Türkiye will formally declare its move to 5G at a ceremony on March 31 at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in attendance.

Highlighting the significance of the occasion, Uraloğlu noted that Türkiye has reached a critical milestone in its 32-year history of mobile communication. The journey, which began on February 23, 1994, will now enter a new phase with the adoption of 5G technology, the minister added.

Uraloğlu stated that starting April 1, 2026, 5G services will be gradually rolled out across all 81 provinces. “Within two years, we aim to extend 5G coverage to every corner of our country. With 5G, communication speeds will increase significantly,” he said.

He added that the transformation will go far beyond telecommunications, enabling advancements in smart transportation systems, autonomous driving, remote healthcare applications, smart factories, high-resolution media broadcasting and agricultural technologies.

According to the latest mobile market data from the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK), Türkiye’s mobile penetration rate stood at 115.7 percent as of the end of the third quarter of 2025. When excluding machine-to-machine (M2M) subscribers and the population aged 0–9, the penetration rate rose to 118.2 percent. During this period, Türkiye ranked first among European countries in average monthly mobile usage, with 494 minutes per subscriber.

The number of 4.5G subscribers, a service introduced in April 2016, reached approximately 91.1 million by the end of September 2025.

 

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