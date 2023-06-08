58 irregular migrants rescued off Kuşadası

58 irregular migrants rescued off Kuşadası

AYDIN
58 irregular migrants rescued off Kuşadası

The Turkish Coast Guard has saved 58 irregular migrants who were stranded in life rafts off the western province of Aydın’s Kuşadası district.

The operation took place after Greek elements pushed back the life rafts into Turkish territorial waters. The coast guard swiftly responded to the distress call, dispatching a guard ship to the scene.

The information was received regarding a group of irregular migrants stranded in life rafts off the district. The team retrieved all 58 individuals, preventing a potentially tragic outcome.

Following their rescue, the irregular migrants were taken to the Provincial Directorate of Migration Management for further processing. Authorities will carry out necessary procedures to ensure their safety and proper documentation.

The country has become one of the key transit points for migrants looking to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Thousands come to Greece via Türkiye over the narrow and perilous sea, as over 60 people perished in the eastern Mediterranean last year, the International Organization for Migration says.

TÜRKIYE Erdoğan calls for intensified dialogue with EU

Erdoğan calls for intensified dialogue with EU
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan calls for intensified dialogue with EU

    Erdoğan calls for intensified dialogue with EU

  2. Türkiye urges Sweden for concrete steps on NATO bid

    Türkiye urges Sweden for concrete steps on NATO bid

  3. 37 Chinese warplanes cross into Taiwan's defence zone

    37 Chinese warplanes cross into Taiwan's defence zone

  4. Canada wildfires shroud New York in apocalyptic haze

    Canada wildfires shroud New York in apocalyptic haze

  5. Pence bids to topple Trump as Republican 2024 frontrunner

    Pence bids to topple Trump as Republican 2024 frontrunner
Recommended
Erdoğan calls for intensified dialogue with EU

Erdoğan calls for intensified dialogue with EU
Türkiye urges Sweden for concrete steps on NATO bid

Türkiye urges Sweden for concrete steps on NATO bid
Supreme court upholds decision to ban Uber

Supreme court upholds decision to ban Uber
Two held over attack on Turkish Cypriot woman

Two held over attack on Turkish Cypriot woman
Domestic tourists turn to caravan camping

Domestic tourists turn to caravan camping
Irrigation canal turns green, emits awful smell

Irrigation canal turns green, emits awful smell
WORLD 37 Chinese warplanes cross into Taiwans defence zone

37 Chinese warplanes cross into Taiwan's defence zone

More than 30 Chinese warplanes entered Taiwan's air defence zone over the course of about six hours, the island's defence ministry said Thursday, a sharp ramp-up in single-day incursions by China's military.

ECONOMY Chinas exports fall 7.5 pct in May

China's exports fall 7.5 pct in May

China's exports fell in May for the first time since February, data showed yesterday, breaking a two-month growth streak as a post-Covid rebound faded and adding to speculation that officials will unveil fresh stimulus measures.

SPORTS UEFA announces eatery guide for Istanbul

UEFA announces eatery guide for Istanbul

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has prepared a recommendation list of 53 luxury restaurants in Istanbul for football fans coming to Türkiye to watch the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter at Atatürk Olympic Stadium on June 10.