58 irregular migrants rescued off Kuşadası

AYDIN

The Turkish Coast Guard has saved 58 irregular migrants who were stranded in life rafts off the western province of Aydın’s Kuşadası district.

The operation took place after Greek elements pushed back the life rafts into Turkish territorial waters. The coast guard swiftly responded to the distress call, dispatching a guard ship to the scene.

The information was received regarding a group of irregular migrants stranded in life rafts off the district. The team retrieved all 58 individuals, preventing a potentially tragic outcome.

Following their rescue, the irregular migrants were taken to the Provincial Directorate of Migration Management for further processing. Authorities will carry out necessary procedures to ensure their safety and proper documentation.

The country has become one of the key transit points for migrants looking to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Thousands come to Greece via Türkiye over the narrow and perilous sea, as over 60 people perished in the eastern Mediterranean last year, the International Organization for Migration says.