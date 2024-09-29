55 Turkish firms attend int’l defense expo in Azerbaijan

55 Turkish firms attend int’l defense expo in Azerbaijan

BAKU
55 Turkish firms attend int’l defense expo in Azerbaijan

Some 55 Turkish defense contractors participated in the Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition ADEX held in Baku, showcasing homegrown aircraft and more.

The Turkish defense companies that participated in the expo include Aselsan, Roketsan, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), Roketsan, Asfat, Baykar, and Ulak Communication, as well as the Turkish Defense Industry Agency (SSB).

Some 270 companies from 40 countries, including the U.S., the U.K., China, Germany and Russia, were present at the expo.

The number of Turkish defense contractors joining the event surpassed the number of participating countries.

Among the items exhibited were the combat aircraft TAI Hürkuş unmanned trainer, Baykar Bayraktar Akıncı tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and the Baykar Bayraktar Akıncı unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), as well as products from Roketsan and Aselsan.

Roketsan showcased its Smart Micro Munition family of products, namely the MAM-L, which are used to enhance the attack power of UCAVs, in addition to guidance kits Teber and Lacin.

Moreover, Roketsan air-to-surface ballistic supersonic missiles, the UAV-122 and the UAV-230, were shown to guests, while the short-range anti-tank weapon Karaok, the laser-guided missile Cirit and the medium-range anti-tank weapon systems Omtas met international audiences at the expo.

Aselsan’s Herikks 600-T system, used against mini and micro UAVs and other aerial vehicles, and Kalkan-100G and Aura-100G radars took their spot for visitors.

Aselsan’s physical destruct system Şahin, developed to intercept mini and micro UAVs, was showcased for the first time abroad at ADEX.

Additionally, the multi-band mobile communication vehicle Tasmus by Aselsan was exhibited for the first time abroad at the event in Azerbaijan.

defense industry,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Hezbollah vows to keep fighting Israel after Nasrallah killing

Hezbollah vows to keep fighting Israel after Nasrallah killing
LATEST NEWS

  1. Hezbollah vows to keep fighting Israel after Nasrallah killing

    Hezbollah vows to keep fighting Israel after Nasrallah killing

  2. Turkish intel 'neutralizes' senior PKK member

    Turkish intel 'neutralizes' senior PKK member

  3. Fast-track US visa program launched for Turkish businesses

    Fast-track US visa program launched for Turkish businesses

  4. Turkish, Venezuelan VPs discuss bilateral ties

    Turkish, Venezuelan VPs discuss bilateral ties

  5. Iranian president slams US, Europe’s ‘false promises’ on ceasefire

    Iranian president slams US, Europe’s ‘false promises’ on ceasefire
Recommended
Vestel aims to become global player in EV charging

Vestel aims to become global player in EV charging
Epic Games sues Google and Samsung over app store

Epic Games sues Google and Samsung over app store
Coffee exports generate $155 million in revenues in 5 years

Coffee exports generate $155 million in revenues in 5 years
Saudi company plans major investment in Türkiye, says VP Yılmaz

Saudi company plans major investment in Türkiye, says VP Yılmaz
Biden rules out intervening in looming dockworkers strike

Biden rules out intervening in looming dockworkers strike
New blow for UKs Starmer as growth data disappoints

New blow for UK's Starmer as growth data disappoints
Tokyo stocks plunged on strong yen and PM election

Tokyo stocks plunged on strong yen and PM election
WORLD Hezbollah vows to keep fighting Israel after Nasrallah killing

Hezbollah vows to keep fighting Israel after Nasrallah killing

Hezbollah vowed on Monday to keep fighting Israel and said it was ready to face any ground operation into Lebanon, after its leader was killed in an air strike that dealt the group a seismic blow.
ECONOMY Vestel aims to become global player in EV charging

Vestel aims to become global player in EV charging

Vestel, Türkiye's leading electronic company, wants to be one of the top three electric vehicle charge stations, especially for direct current (DC), according to CEO Ergün Güler  
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿