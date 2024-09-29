55 Turkish firms attend int’l defense expo in Azerbaijan

BAKU

Some 55 Turkish defense contractors participated in the Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition ADEX held in Baku, showcasing homegrown aircraft and more.

The Turkish defense companies that participated in the expo include Aselsan, Roketsan, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), Roketsan, Asfat, Baykar, and Ulak Communication, as well as the Turkish Defense Industry Agency (SSB).

Some 270 companies from 40 countries, including the U.S., the U.K., China, Germany and Russia, were present at the expo.

The number of Turkish defense contractors joining the event surpassed the number of participating countries.

Among the items exhibited were the combat aircraft TAI Hürkuş unmanned trainer, Baykar Bayraktar Akıncı tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and the Baykar Bayraktar Akıncı unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), as well as products from Roketsan and Aselsan.

Roketsan showcased its Smart Micro Munition family of products, namely the MAM-L, which are used to enhance the attack power of UCAVs, in addition to guidance kits Teber and Lacin.

Moreover, Roketsan air-to-surface ballistic supersonic missiles, the UAV-122 and the UAV-230, were shown to guests, while the short-range anti-tank weapon Karaok, the laser-guided missile Cirit and the medium-range anti-tank weapon systems Omtas met international audiences at the expo.

Aselsan’s Herikks 600-T system, used against mini and micro UAVs and other aerial vehicles, and Kalkan-100G and Aura-100G radars took their spot for visitors.

Aselsan’s physical destruct system Şahin, developed to intercept mini and micro UAVs, was showcased for the first time abroad at ADEX.

Additionally, the multi-band mobile communication vehicle Tasmus by Aselsan was exhibited for the first time abroad at the event in Azerbaijan.