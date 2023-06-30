500 public gardens to be built by 2028: Minister

ANKARA

Some 500 public gardens, which will provide 100 million square meters of green space to all 81 provinces of Türkiye, will be completed by 2028, Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Minister Mehmet Özhaseki has announced.

Described as the “largest green space initiative in the history of the Republic,” the public gardens project has already provided over 17 million square meters of green space across 151 gardens since 2018.

The ministry previously aimed to build public gardens covering 81 million square meters in all 81 provinces by the end of 2023, increasing the per capita green space.

However, based on President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s instructions, this target has been updated to include 500 national gardens with a total area of 100 million square meters by 2028.

Özhaseki, in a recent statement on social media, noted that 195 public gardens covering over 21 million square meters have been completed so far, with 151 of them already inaugurated and 44 national gardens ready for inauguration.

“Public gardens create green corridors throughout the city, allowing citizens to escape the hustle and bustle and enjoy a breath of fresh air. These gardens in metropolitan areas provide opportunities for socializing and relaxation, with 171,593 meters of bicycle paths and 378,092 meters of green walking trails,” Özhaseki expressed.

Stating that national gardens will also serve as gathering areas in earthquake-prone regions.

“In the event of an earthquake, the infrastructure of public gardens is prepared to serve citizens. These temporary gathering areas will operate as areas where the shelter, food and health needs of people can be met,” the minister stated.

The country’s south was jolted by a devastating earthquake in early February that claimed the lives of more than 50,000 people and left millions other homeless.

The measures both to bring the earthquake-hit area to its normal state and to prevent massive damage in the earthquake-prone cites have been accelerated since then.