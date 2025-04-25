5 million tourists enjoyed Cappadocia

NEVŞEHİR

Cappadocia, renowned as the global hub of hot air ballooning for its extensive flight days and passenger numbers, has hosted 4,765,240 tourists on balloon tours over the past decade.

Known for its fairy chimneys and historical rock-carved landmarks, Cappadocia continues to captivate both local and international travelers. As a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the region has seen a steady rise in tourist activity, with balloon rides becoming one of its most sought-after experiences.

Social media has played a significant role in boosting this popularity. Stunning images of hot air balloons soaring above the surreal landscape entice travelers to book their flights weeks before arriving in Türkiye.

On average, hot air balloons operate about 220 days a year, depending on weather conditions, with up to 156 balloons gracing the skies over Cappadocia on each flight day.

Civil aviation data reveals that annual passenger numbers for balloon rides in the region included 498,812 in 2015; 250,000 in 2016; 329,390 in 2017; 537,500 in 2018; 585,582 in 2019; 120,917 in 2020 (pandemic-affected year); 388,833 in 2021; 662,443 in 2022; 621,949 in 2023; and 769,814 in 2024.

Mehmet Halis Aydoğan, president of the Anatolian Hot Air Balloon Operators Association, emphasized that Cappadocia remains the most recognized and visited destination for hot air ballooning globally.

“Those joining balloon tours here experience flying over a region rich in historical, cultural and natural beauty,” Aydoğan said. “Globally, no other ballooning destination matches Cappadocia’s total passenger volume. While Egypt, Mexico, Tanzania, Kenya and Morocco also offer balloon flights, Cappadocia accounts for about 40 percent of all such tours worldwide.”

Aydoğan described the daily lift-off of 156 balloons as a visual spectacle. “When we look at data from the past decade, nearly 5 million people have flown over our region in hot air balloons. It’s widely acknowledged that Cappadocia ranks number one among global ballooning destinations. Our geography and favorable weather conditions make this possible,” he said.

He added that increased social media exposure helped make Cappadocia one of Türkiye’s top destinations after Istanbul. “Ballooning has become a signature activity for those visiting for cultural tourism. The balloon sector has made Cappadocia one of the most recognizable destinations worldwide, which is something we’re proud of.”