5.7 tons of contraband tobacco seized in Turkey

KOCAELİ

İHA Photo

Turkish security forces on Feb. 25 seized 5.72 tons of contraband tobacco in the country’s northwest, state-run Anadolu Agency said.

Provincial gendarmerie forces stopped a car in the Kocaeli province and found over 2 tons of hookah tobacco in the car, the agency cited anonymous sources as saying.

Searching a warehouse belonging to the suspect, gendarmerie forces also found 3.7 tons of illegal leaf tobacco.

The car's driver and another person were arrested.