5.5 quake rocks northern Türkiye, panic in streets

5.5 quake rocks northern Türkiye, panic in streets

TOKAT
5.5 quake rocks northern Türkiye, panic in streets

A moderately strong earthquake struck the northern province of Tokat early on March, 13 Türkiye’s emergency response said, with the tremor sending some residents rushing into the streets but no damage has been reported.

 

The magnitude 5.5 quake was centered in the town of Niksar in Tokat province, at a depth of 6.4 kilometers, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, AFAD.

 

It occurred at 3:35 a.m. and was felt in several provinces, AFAD said, adding that “no adverse developments” were reported.

 

Still, many residents were seen waiting in cars or in the streets despite the cold, afraid to return to homes, Haberturk news channel reported.

 

According to the agency, the tremors also felt in neighboring privnces of Amasya, Samsun, Sivas and Ordu.

 

Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi also said authorities had received no reports of damage or casualties and that emergency teams were conducting field inspections.

 

The Tokat governor’s office announced that schools would be closed on March 13 as a precaution while inspections continue.

 

Earth scientist Naci Görür said the area is characterized by fault lines that branch out in parallel, suggesting that a much larger quake is unlikely.

 

Türkiye sits on top of major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent.

 

In 2023, a magnitude 7.7 earthquake killed more than 53,000 people in Türkiye and destroyed or damaged hundreds of thousands of buildings in 11 southern provinces. Another 6,000 people were killed in the northern parts of neighboring Syria.

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