4th annual chess tournament held in Istanbul

4th annual chess tournament held in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
4th annual chess tournament held in Istanbul

Hundreds of children in Istanbul have participated and competed against each other in a chess tournament held with the motive to develop kids' interest in chess and enhance their skills.

The annual chess tournament organized for the fourth time this year by KidZania Istanbul took place with the support of the Turkish Chess Federation.

On the July 20 World Chess Day, young chess players enjoyed themselves during the festival, accompanied by colorful confetti and fun dance by KidZania's beloved characters Urbano and Bache after the exciting tournament.

Attended by 150 chess players, the tournament ended with an award ceremony in which all participants received medals.

Speaking to local media, KidZania Istanbul CEO Ebru Timur stated that chess helps children analyze problems and think strategically as they gain concentration and patience skills, adding that chess is very much in line with KidZania's educational goals as well.

“With new collaborations and projects, we are introducing chess to more and more children each day. Children learn to plan by thinking about their moves and increase their self-discipline through regular training and education,” Turkish Chess Federation President Gülkız Tulay said.

WORLD One dead, several injured in ship fire off Netherlands: coastguard

One dead, several injured in ship fire off Netherlands: coastguard
LATEST NEWS

  1. One dead, several injured in ship fire off Netherlands: coastguard

    One dead, several injured in ship fire off Netherlands: coastguard

  2. Crash of plane fighting Greek island wildfire kills both pilots

    Crash of plane fighting Greek island wildfire kills both pilots

  3. Six found guilty of murder at Brussels 2016 attack trial

    Six found guilty of murder at Brussels 2016 attack trial

  4. We maintain support for Palestinian cause in strongest manner: Erdoğan

    We maintain support for Palestinian cause in strongest manner: Erdoğan

  5. Teen becomes first Turk to cross Atlantic in single engine plane

    Teen becomes first Turk to cross Atlantic in single engine plane
Recommended
We maintain support for Palestinian cause in strongest manner: Erdoğan

We maintain support for Palestinian cause in strongest manner: Erdoğan
Floating islands of Çat Dam Lake stabilized

Floating islands of Çat Dam Lake stabilized
1st domestic communication satellite to be launched in 2024

1st domestic communication satellite to be launched in 2024
Teen becomes first Turk to cross Atlantic in single engine plane

Teen becomes first Turk to cross Atlantic in single engine plane
Intl defense fair IDEF kicks off in Istanbul

Int'l defense fair IDEF kicks off in Istanbul
Circulation of printed media decreases by 8.3 pct: Data

Circulation of printed media decreases by 8.3 pct: Data
WORLD One dead, several injured in ship fire off Netherlands: coastguard

One dead, several injured in ship fire off Netherlands: coastguard

Helicopters and a boat evacuated 23 crew members from a car carrier ship off the Netherlands early Wednesday, after a fire killed at least one sailor, the Dutch coastguard said.

ECONOMY Paris airports under intense pressure for Olympics

Paris airports under intense pressure for Olympics

Paris' airports face a double challenge during the Olympics next year - already under huge pressure, they will also be the first impression that many foreign visitors get of the Games.

SPORTS Russias Zvonareva denied entry to Poland for WTA

Russia's Zvonareva denied entry to Poland for WTA

Russian former world number two Vera Zvonareva has been denied entry to Poland where she was to participate in next week's Polish Open WTA tournament, the interior ministry said on July 22.