4th annual chess tournament held in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Hundreds of children in Istanbul have participated and competed against each other in a chess tournament held with the motive to develop kids' interest in chess and enhance their skills.

The annual chess tournament organized for the fourth time this year by KidZania Istanbul took place with the support of the Turkish Chess Federation.

On the July 20 World Chess Day, young chess players enjoyed themselves during the festival, accompanied by colorful confetti and fun dance by KidZania's beloved characters Urbano and Bache after the exciting tournament.

Attended by 150 chess players, the tournament ended with an award ceremony in which all participants received medals.

Speaking to local media, KidZania Istanbul CEO Ebru Timur stated that chess helps children analyze problems and think strategically as they gain concentration and patience skills, adding that chess is very much in line with KidZania's educational goals as well.

“With new collaborations and projects, we are introducing chess to more and more children each day. Children learn to plan by thinking about their moves and increase their self-discipline through regular training and education,” Turkish Chess Federation President Gülkız Tulay said.