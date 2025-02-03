43,921 young people applied for Family and Youth Fund: Minister

SİVAS
Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş announced that 43,921 young people across Türkiye have applied for the Family and Youth Fund, which provides financial support to newlyweds.

 

Speaking at a Pre-Marriage Education Program event in the Central Anatolian city of Sivas, Göktaş emphasized the significance of strengthening family structures, stating, “To date, we have provided pre-marriage education to 12,958 young people. The family is the foundation of society, and supporting strong marriages is our collective responsibility.”

 

The Pre-Marriage Education Program, introduced under the Family and Youth Fund, aims to equip couples with the skills necessary for a stable marriage. Göktaş highlighted the initiative, initially launched in the earthquake-affected regions, has now expanded to all 81 provinces of the country.

 

In Sivas alone, as of Feb. 1, 212 applications have been received. Eligible young couples will receive an interest-free loan of 150,000 Turkish Liras ($4,200), repayable over 48 months with a two-year grace period.

 

Stressing the evolving nature of marriage, Göktaş pointed to social media’s influence, noting that unrealistic portrayals of relationships could distort expectations.

 

“Real life is not always as glamorous as it appears online. Through these programs, we aim to help couples develop strong communication skills and manage potential challenges,” she said.

 

The minister also underscored the importance of continued support for newlyweds. “We have established family counseling centers within our ministry to assisr couple in their first years of marriage, period when conflicts can arise,” she added.

 

Justice and Development Party Parliamentary Group Chair Abdullah Güler also addressed the event, emphasizing the state’s role in safeguarding family values.

