4,500 athletes to join Cappadocia run race

4,500 athletes to join Cappadocia run race

NEVŞEHİR
4,500 athletes to join Cappadocia run race

Nearly 4,500 runners from 71 countries will participate in the Salomon Cappadocia Ultra- Trail race in Türkiye’s scenic touristic region.

This 10th edition of the event, taking place on Oct. 14-15, is set to welcome renowned athletes from 22 different fields, all of whom have made a name on the global stage in various running competitions.

"Our organized race was recently chosen as one of the world's most significant sporting events. We anticipate a highly competitive race this year. Our goal is to transform Cappadocia into a sports destination, not just for athletics but also for other sports disciplines," stated Aydın Ayhan Güner, the organizer of the event.

Last year, the Cappadocia event was joined by 2,500 athletes from 75 countries. The Salomon Cappadocia Ultra-Trail features three courses; 119-kilometer (74-mile) with a variation in altitude of 3,730 meters, 63-km (39-mile) with 2,030 m, and 38-kilometer (23.6-mile) with 1,120 m.

Salomon Group is a French outdoor sports equipment manufacturer founded in 1947 by Francois Salomon in the heart of the French Alps.

racer,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Furniture companies to freeze prices until end 2023

Furniture companies to freeze prices until end 2023
LATEST NEWS

  1. Furniture companies to freeze prices until end 2023

    Furniture companies to freeze prices until end 2023

  2. Türkiye to add 60 gigawatts capacity to renewables in a decade

    Türkiye to add 60 gigawatts capacity to renewables in a decade

  3. Bodrum sustains high demand as ‘yellow summer’ unfolds

    Bodrum sustains high demand as ‘yellow summer’ unfolds

  4. Construction costs rise nearly 67 percent

    Construction costs rise nearly 67 percent

  5. Frieze London celebrates 20th year of fairs in UK capital

    Frieze London celebrates 20th year of fairs in UK capital
Recommended
Steep hill in Tour of Türkiye sets UCI record

Steep hill in Tour of Türkiye sets UCI record
Türkiye cheers receiving Euro 2032 co-hosting rights

Türkiye cheers receiving Euro 2032 co-hosting rights
Tour of Türkiye kicks off in Alanya

Tour of Türkiye kicks off in Alanya
Over 13,000 fans turn out for Spurs practice

Over 13,000 fans turn out for Spurs practice
Rooney standing down as coach of DC United

Rooney standing down as coach of DC United
Medvedev out of Shanghai Masters

Medvedev out of Shanghai Masters
WORLD Downed drone kills three in Russia, including child: governor

Downed drone kills three in Russia, including child: governor

Debris from a drone destroyed over the Russian region of Belgorod, which borders Ukraine, fell on homes and killed three people, including a young child, the regional governor said Thursday.

ECONOMY Furniture companies to freeze prices until end 2023

Furniture companies to freeze prices until end 2023

Furniture companies have joined some large supermarket chains in heeding the call from Trade Minister Ömer Bolat to join efforts to fight inflation.
SPORTS 4,500 athletes to join Cappadocia run race

4,500 athletes to join Cappadocia run race

Nearly 4,500 runners from 71 countries will participate in the Salomon Cappadocia Ultra- Trail race in Türkiye’s scenic touristic region.