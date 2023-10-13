4,500 athletes to join Cappadocia run race

NEVŞEHİR

Nearly 4,500 runners from 71 countries will participate in the Salomon Cappadocia Ultra- Trail race in Türkiye’s scenic touristic region.

This 10th edition of the event, taking place on Oct. 14-15, is set to welcome renowned athletes from 22 different fields, all of whom have made a name on the global stage in various running competitions.

"Our organized race was recently chosen as one of the world's most significant sporting events. We anticipate a highly competitive race this year. Our goal is to transform Cappadocia into a sports destination, not just for athletics but also for other sports disciplines," stated Aydın Ayhan Güner, the organizer of the event.

Last year, the Cappadocia event was joined by 2,500 athletes from 75 countries. The Salomon Cappadocia Ultra-Trail features three courses; 119-kilometer (74-mile) with a variation in altitude of 3,730 meters, 63-km (39-mile) with 2,030 m, and 38-kilometer (23.6-mile) with 1,120 m.

Salomon Group is a French outdoor sports equipment manufacturer founded in 1947 by Francois Salomon in the heart of the French Alps.