38 pct of house sales to foreigners made in Antalya

ANTALYA
Some 38 out of every 100 house sales to foreigners have been made in the southern province of Antalya, with mostly Russians preferring to buy houses in Türkiye compared with other nationals, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.

Antalya, a tourism hotspot, is one of the most preferred cities for foreigners moving out from European countries, especially Russia, Ukraine and Germany.

According to TÜİK data regarding the first three months of this year, Antalya has surpassed Istanbul in terms of most house sales made to foreigners.

The southern city continues to receive migration from Russia and Ukraine due to the war between the two countries that started in February last year.

In the three-month period of 2023, the sale of residences to foreigners throughout Türkiye decreased by 24 percent compared to the same period last year.

In Istanbul, the province with the highest number of housing sales in the previous years, the total sales were 3,603, with a decrease of 40 percent in the first three months.

Even though there was a decrease in housing purchases throughout Türkiye, especially Istanbul and many other provinces preferred by foreigners, a total of 4,177 houses were sold to foreigners in Antalya alone in the first three months of this year.

While there was a record increase of 21 percent compared to the same period last year, Antalya had 38 percent of the total housing sales to foreigners in Türkiye with this figure.

According to the data from 2015 to date, the citizens of Iraq, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait were the foreigners who bought the most residences in Türkiye, while Russians, who came in fourth or fifth place, rose to the first place in 2022, when the war started.

As of the end of March 2023, the Russians are again in the first place.

More than 68,000 houses were sold to foreigners in the country in 2022, while 16,312 of them were purchased by Russians.

UN chief and West berate Russia's top diplomat over Ukraine
The United Nations chief and representatives from Western nations berated Russia’s top diplomat as he chaired a U.N. meeting Monday, accusing Moscow of violating the U.N. Charter by attacking Ukraine and occupying part of its territory.

The real sector confidence index rose from 105.2 in March to 108 in April, which marked the index’s highest level since May 2022, data from the Central Bank have shown.
Turkish wrestler Rıza Kayaalp became European Champion for the 12th time on April 22 in the Greco-Roman style 130 kg category at the 2023 European Wrestling Championship in Croatia.