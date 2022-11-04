350 square meters of ghost net removed from Dardanelles

350 square meters of ghost net removed from Dardanelles

ÇANAKKALE
350 square meters of ghost net removed from Dardanelles

Within the framework of the “Cleaning the Seas from Abandoned Fishing Vehicles Project” by the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry’s Fisheries Department, 350 square meters of abandoned fishing net have been removed from Turkish waters around the Dardanelles Strait and the islands of Bozcaada (or Tenedos) and Gökçeada (or Imbros) with the help of divers from the Turkish Coast Guard Command.

The project, which started in 2014, aims to protect the habitats of fishery products, prevent uncontrolled hunting caused by abandoned fishing gear, reduce biological and economic losses and revitalize fishing activities.

The efforts came after the detection works within the scope of the project, which was initiated to clean the nets and fishing gear that were abandoned in the seas due to ground structure, weather conditions, net conflict or usage errors during aquaculture fishing.

Dives were made in 41 locations in total, especially in the Dardanelles Strait, the surroundings of islands, and the areas opening to the Marmara Sea, said Erdem Karadağ, the provincial director of the ministry.

“As a result of these dives, an area of ​​500,000 square meters was scanned, where we brought a ghost net of around 20,000 square meters out of the sea,” he added.

Aegean, Environment, ghost nets,

WORLD Ex-PM Khan recovers in hospital after assassination bid

Ex-PM Khan recovers in hospital after assassination bid
MOST POPULAR

  1. Nationwide quake drill to be held: Minister

    Nationwide quake drill to be held: Minister

  2. Rolling Stone reveals 500 best albums in new book

    Rolling Stone reveals 500 best albums in new book

  3. 7 new sea lines opened for use in Istanbul

    7 new sea lines opened for use in Istanbul

  4. Temple of Apollo to be restored as ‘archaeological museum’

    Temple of Apollo to be restored as ‘archaeological museum’

  5. Consumer prices increased 3.5 percent in October

    Consumer prices increased 3.5 percent in October
Recommended
Moderate quake shakes western Türkiye, causing panic

Moderate quake shakes western Türkiye, causing panic
Teacher establishes ‘cat village’

Teacher establishes ‘cat village’
Tens of thousands attend music festival in Cizre

Tens of thousands attend music festival in Cizre
Ordu bids farewell to Armenian siblings

Ordu bids farewell to Armenian siblings
Earthquake victims commemorated in İzmir

Earthquake victims commemorated in İzmir
Relocation of 10,000 residents continue in Black Sea province

Relocation of 10,000 residents continue in Black Sea province
WORLD Ex-PM Khan recovers in hospital after assassination bid

Ex-PM Khan recovers in hospital after assassination bid

Pakistani former prime minister Imran Khan was recovering in hospital on Friday after an assassination attempt that left him with a gunshot wound to the leg.

ECONOMY Card spending up 128 percent in September

Card spending up 128 percent in September

Spending with credit, prepaid and debit cards leaped 128 percent in September from a year ago to reach 363.4 billion Turkish Liras ($18 billion), according to data from the Interbank Card Center (BKM).
SPORTS ‘No excuses’ for Liverpool as unbeaten run ends

‘No excuses’ for Liverpool as unbeaten run ends

Jürgen Klopp admitted Liverpool is putting Champions League football next season at risk with a disastrous start to the season after Leeds stunned Anfield with a 2-1 on Oct. 29.