35 million expected to hit the road during Eid holiday

35 million expected to hit the road during Eid holiday

ISTANBUL
35 million expected to hit the road during Eid holiday

As Türkiye braces for an unprecedented surge in holiday travel, with an estimated 30 to 35 million people expected to traverse the nation's roads, skies, and railways during the nine-day Ramadan holiday festivities, the government has announced comprehensive measures to ensure safe and efficient journeys for its citizens.

During the nine-day Ramadan holiday period in Türkiye, Transportation Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu anticipates that between 30 to 35 million citizens will travel across the country. To accommodate this surge in travel, the ministry has taken extensive measures across land, air and rail transportation networks to ease travel and protect passengers. Uraloğlu announced increased inspections and additional services to prevent any traffic incidents and added, "During this holiday as well, bridges and highways under the management of the General Directorate of Highways will be free of charge for nine days from Saturday morning until the end of the holiday, by the decision of our president."

Highlighting the railway sector, Uraloğlu noted significant enhancements such as adding Pullman and sleeping cars to major regional trains like the Izmir Blue Express and Eastern Express to increase the seating capacity by 15,200 across mainline and regional trains, offering an extra 33,000 seats throughout the holiday period. In response to the expected passenger influx, additional bus services have been authorized, with strict penalties for unauthorized transport activities, including pirate transport, operating without a permit, picking up or dropping off passengers in non-designated areas and overcharging for tickets.

Minister Uraloğlu, noting that they have taken measures to ensure that citizens can travel in peace across Türkiye's 68,680-kilometer road network, said, "We have increased inspections of bus companies so that our citizens do not face any issues in finding bus tickets." Uraloğlu also mentioned that additional services have been added on both commuter and high-speed train lines on the railways. He stated that necessary precautions have been taken at all airports, especially Istanbul Airport, to prevent any adverse situations.

In addition to domestic travel, the introduction of on-arrival visa services for Turkish citizens traveling to the Greek islands from Türkiye began in April, promising to boost tourism significantly. The service, currently available for five islands, has seen increased interest due to the holiday season. Kıvanç Meriç, the İzmir Director of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB), anticipates a record number of Turkish visitors to the Greek islands this year, expecting 10-15 thousand visitors during the holiday week alone, facilitated by the hassle-free visa process at the gates.

Eid,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US, China agree to hold talks on balanced economic growth

US, China agree to hold talks on 'balanced economic growth'
LATEST NEWS

  1. US, China agree to hold talks on 'balanced economic growth'

    US, China agree to hold talks on 'balanced economic growth'

  2. Saudi Arabia main market for e-exports: Report

    Saudi Arabia main market for e-exports: Report

  3. Meta to start labeling AI-generated content in May

    Meta to start labeling AI-generated content in May

  4. Türkiye suspends Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe

    Türkiye suspends Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe

  5. Mexico cuts ties with Ecuador after embassy storming

    Mexico cuts ties with Ecuador after embassy storming
Recommended
Türkiye suspends Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe

Türkiye suspends Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe
Grandson of citizen featured in iconic photo with Ataturk assumes mayorship

Grandson of citizen featured in iconic photo with Ataturk assumes mayorship
Turks renew their phones every two years

'Turks renew their phones every two years'
İmamoğlu calls for cooperation with government in second term

İmamoğlu calls for cooperation with government in second term
Justice Ministry to introduce changes to lawyer regulations

Justice Ministry to introduce changes to lawyer regulations
Turkish authorities expose another Mossad-linked spy network

Turkish authorities expose another Mossad-linked spy network

WORLD Mexico cuts ties with Ecuador after embassy storming

Mexico cuts ties with Ecuador after embassy storming

Mexico said it has cut diplomatic ties with Ecuador after police stormed the country's embassy in Quito on Friday to arrest former Ecuadoran vice president Jorge Glas who was taking refuge there.
ECONOMY US, China agree to hold talks on balanced economic growth

US, China agree to hold talks on 'balanced economic growth'

The United States and China have agreed to hold "intensive exchanges on balanced growth", the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement, after two days of talks between Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and her Chinese counterpart He Lifeng in Guangzhou.
SPORTS Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye's national football team is gearing up for a friendly match against Hungary set to take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest today.
﻿