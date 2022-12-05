33 injured after tram collides with bus in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
A total of 33 people were injured after a tram collided with a bus in Istanbul on Dec. 5, the governor has said.

Footage aired on local television showed the site of the accident after the tram rammed into the side of the bus.

Emergency services personnel were seen attending to injured people in the Eyüpsultan district.

At least four people were seriously injured in the accident, according to the district governor, İhsan Kara.

The bus-tram line between the T5 Cibali-Alibeyköy and Cibali-University stations was temporarily suspended.

The accident occurred due to a signaling failure on the tram line, local media claimed. “It was obvious that this would happen. There were problems with these lights for about 10 days and it was repaired many times. The green lights have been on for both cars and the tram,” said a witness of the accident.

Video footage recorded with a mobile phone by a driver that showed the traffic lights turning green for both the tram and vehicles at the same time is also circulating on social media.

Another accident occurred on the same spot on Oct. 20 when a car wanted to cross the tramway while the red light was still on. No one was killed or injured in the accident.

