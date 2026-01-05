Trump declares US 'in charge' of Venezuela

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump has insisted the United States is "in charge" of Venezuela after the seizure of Nicolas Maduro, but is also dealing with the new leadership in Caracas.

Venezuela's interim leader Delcy Rodriguez said late on Jan. 4 that she was ready to work together with the Trump administration, asking the U.S. leader for a balanced, respectful relationship.

Trump has faced searching questions over his repeated assertions that Washington is now running Venezuela following the U.S. military operation that spirited away Maduro and his wife before dawn on Jan. 3.

The deposed Maduro was due to appear in a New York court late yesterday to face federal narcotrafficking charges.

"We're dealing with the people who just got sworn in. Don't ask me who's in charge because I'll give you an answer and it'll be very controversial," Trump told reporters on Air Force One when asked if he had spoken to Rodriguez.

Pressed on what he meant, Trump said: "It means we're in charge."

The Trump administration says it is willing to work with the remainder of Maduro's government as long as Washington's goals, particularly opening access to U.S. investment in Venezuela's enormous crude oil reserves, are met.

Asked whether the operation was about oil or regime change, Trump replied: "It's about peace on earth."

The U.S. president said elections in Venezuela would have to wait.

"We're going to run it, fix it, we'll have elections at the right time, but the main thing you have to fix is it's a broken country," he said.

As he struck his triumphant tone, Trump also had harsh words for other U.S. adversaries, saying Colombia's leader was "not going to be doing it very long," Communist-ruled Cuba was "ready to fall" and that Iran's leadership will be "hit hard" if protesters are killed.

Trump had earlier threatened that Rodriguez would pay a "big price" if she does not cooperate with the United States.

Venezuelan opposition figure Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, in an Instagram post on Jan. 4 from exile in Spain, said Maduro's capture was "an important step, but not enough" to return the crisis-hit nation to normal.

Gonzalez Urrutia called for the results of the 2024 election, which he claims to have won, to be upheld and for all political prisoners to be freed to ensure a "democratic transition."

Venezuelans braced for the political aftermath of the stunning raid, in which U.S. commandos swooped in on helicopters, backed by fighter jets and naval forces, to capture Maduro.

Residents queued up to buy food in grocery stores, and the masked and heavily armed police visible the previous day were gone, AFP correspondents said.

Some 2,000 Maduro supporters, including rifle-wielding men on motorcycles, rallied on Jan. 4 in Caracas, however, with crowds shouting and waving red, blue and yellow Venezuelan flags.

The Venezuelan military announced it recognized Rodriguez, previously Maduro's vice president, as acting president, and urged calm.