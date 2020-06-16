274 FETÖ coup cases out of 289 finalized: Justice minister

  • June 16 2020 14:39:00

274 FETÖ coup cases out of 289 finalized: Justice minister

ANKARA
274 FETÖ coup cases out of 289 finalized: Justice minister

A total of 274 cases out of the 289 on the issue of the 2016 coup attempt have been completed and the proceedings for the other 15 are continuing, Justice Minister Abdülhamit Gül told Anadolu Agency on June 16.

Gül said works into the coup cases were continuing even during the pandemic, adding that the Turkish judiciary has been fighting against FETÖ since July 15, 2016.

Expressing that there is no lack of evidence in the extradition file of FETÖ leader Fetullah Gülen, the minister stated that the process was followed closely.

Reminding that U.S. authorities criticized a ruling for a former employee of the U.S. Consulate General of Istanbul, Metin Topuz, for an eight-year and nine-month prison sentence for “helping FETÖ,” Gül stressed that the statements were unacceptable.

“If they are talking about a file or evidence, I would recommend the U.S. authorities to look at the file regarding the extradition of FETÖ ringleader Fetullah Gülen, where we have seven extradition files, and examine the evidence there,” he stated.

Abdulhamit Gül, Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Strict curbs may be revisited if virus cases keep rising

    Strict curbs may be revisited if virus cases keep rising

  2. Expert cautions over virus measures in pools, sea

    Expert cautions over virus measures in pools, sea

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,825 as daily cases near 1,600

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,825 as daily cases near 1,600

  4. Turkey, Italy conduct joint drill in Mediterranean

    Turkey, Italy conduct joint drill in Mediterranean

  5. Turkish military gamechanger in Libya: Minister

    Turkish military gamechanger in Libya: Minister
Recommended
Opposition HDP launches march under tight security

Opposition HDP launches march under tight security
Nationalist MHP accuses opposition HDP of ‘playing with fire’ with march

Nationalist MHP accuses opposition HDP of ‘playing with fire’ with march
Main opposition CHP criticizes health minister over ‘wrong optimism’

Main opposition CHP criticizes health minister over ‘wrong optimism’
Court arrests journalist Müyesser Yıldız

Court arrests journalist Müyesser Yıldız
Turkish politics heats up over Hagia Sophia

Turkish politics heats up over Hagia Sophia
Turkish Parliament ratifies bill increasing powers of ‘night watchmen’

Turkish Parliament ratifies bill increasing powers of ‘night watchmen’
WORLD Seoul: North Korea blew up liaison office as tensions rise

Seoul: North Korea blew up liaison office as tensions rise

South Korea says that North Korea has exploded an inter-Korean liaison office building just north of the tense Korean border. Seoul's Unification Ministry says the destruction of the building at the North Korean border town of Kaesong happened at 2:49 p.m. on June 16.
ECONOMY EU: Air passengers halved in March amid virus

EU: Air passengers 'halved' in March amid virus

The number of air passengers “at least halved” in March, when the novel coronavirus peaked, the 27-member-bloc's statistical office said on June 16.
SPORTS Key UEFA meeting to decide on way forward for suspended Champions League

Key UEFA meeting to decide on way forward for suspended Champions League

UEFA is set to announce the format for the latter stages of the Champions League at a key meeting on June 17, which will also raise the thorny issue of the postponed Euro 2020.