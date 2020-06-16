274 FETÖ coup cases out of 289 finalized: Justice minister

ANKARA

A total of 274 cases out of the 289 on the issue of the 2016 coup attempt have been completed and the proceedings for the other 15 are continuing, Justice Minister Abdülhamit Gül told Anadolu Agency on June 16.



Gül said works into the coup cases were continuing even during the pandemic, adding that the Turkish judiciary has been fighting against FETÖ since July 15, 2016.



Expressing that there is no lack of evidence in the extradition file of FETÖ leader Fetullah Gülen, the minister stated that the process was followed closely.



Reminding that U.S. authorities criticized a ruling for a former employee of the U.S. Consulate General of Istanbul, Metin Topuz, for an eight-year and nine-month prison sentence for “helping FETÖ,” Gül stressed that the statements were unacceptable.



“If they are talking about a file or evidence, I would recommend the U.S. authorities to look at the file regarding the extradition of FETÖ ringleader Fetullah Gülen, where we have seven extradition files, and examine the evidence there,” he stated.