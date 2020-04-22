26,000 citizens applied for evacuation from 73 countries: VP Oktay

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey is working hard to bring back its nationals stranded abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic while working to stem its further spread, said the nation’s vice president on April 23.

“Currently we have nearly 26,000 citizens who have applied [for evacuation] from 73 countries,” Fuat Oktay told Anadolu Agency.

Oktay said that upon their return to home soil, Turkish citizens coming from abroad are spending 14 days in quarantine at 87 student dormitories in 73 of Turkey’s 81 provinces.

On combating coronavirus, Oktay said: “With its health investments, and city hospitals, Turkey was confident [in fighting the virus].”

He praised the Health Ministry for organizing infrastructure “very quickly” to battle the virus.

“At this point, we have set an example to the entire world,” Oktay added.

Until the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in late May, Turkey is expected to continue to wage a serious effort against the virus, he added.

Oktay said as they hopefully bring the virus under control, Turkey can celebrate a second holiday as the Muslim world prepares to mark the Eid holiday at the end of Ramadan.