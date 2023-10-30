21-year-old letters delivered on Türkiye’s centennial

ANKARA
Türkiye’s postal service PTT has delivered approximately 40,000 letters written 21 years ago to their recipients within the scope of its project, “Letter Campaign for the 100th Anniversary of the Republic.”

The letters, which had been stored in steel cabinets for years in a PTT office building in the capital Ankara, brought forth poignant moments for many people.

"I was genuinely surprised by this letter. It had been sealed by my late husband. I had no idea it contained a letter he had written to me as well. I lost my husband ten years ago when my youngest daughter was just 16 months old. This letter is truly precious for both my daughters and me. I feel incredibly fortunate to live in this region. I am truly overwhelmed with emotions," said Menekşe Doğanay from Ankara.

"As a single mother and a woman, as a mother of two daughters, I am immensely proud and honored to live in this land where the Republic reigns."

In the western province of İzmir, a letter penned by Ramazan Varlı, reached his son Abdullah Varlı, 22, who is currently completing his military service.

"My father used to mention this letter when I was a child. I used to say, 'Dad, they won't deliver it.' The time has come, and they reached me from the Feke PTT branch. I was deeply moved. My father gave me some advice in that letter,” Abdullah Varlı said.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu also contacted with a former PTT official who sent a letter to today’s minister.

“Some 336 citizens have requested the return of their letters. As time goes by, one's sentiments or their relationship with the intended recipient of the letter may change," Uraloğlu earlier said.

