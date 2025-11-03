21 structures cleared in Gebze as probes follow fatal cave-in

KOCAELİ

Authorities have evacuated 21 buildings in the northwestern province of Kocaeli’s Gebze district following the collapse of a seven-story apartment building on Oct. 29 that killed four members of a family and left only one survivor.

The decision came after preliminary inspections revealed possible ground instability near the collapse site.

Kocaeli Governor İlhami Aktaş said teams are focusing on potential soil-related problems, noting that “high-precision devices are being used to measure even the slightest movement.”

He added that experts from multiple institutions, including the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) and six universities are conducting detailed analyses to ensure public safety.

Evacuated residents are temporarily accommodated at municipal facilities and are being briefed daily, Aktaş noted.

AFAD Director General for Earthquake and Risk Reduction Orhan Tatar said sensors have been installed on nearby buildings to monitor movements.

“We are trying to understand if the issue is localized or widespread,” Tatar explained, emphasizing that the final assessment will depend on data from various geophysical and geological methods.

Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK) teams are using special equipment to capture underground images across a 250-meter radius, while AFAD specialists employ Electrical Resistivity Tomography (ERT) to identify weak layers and water accumulation beneath the surface. The ground imaging process is expected to take about five days.

Meanwhile, municipal crews have started clearing the debris of the collapsed Arslan apartment. Once the remains above the road level are removed, experts will examine the building’s foundation.