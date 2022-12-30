2023 to be ‘Year of Aşık Veysel’

ANKARA

The year 2023 will be the “Year of Aşık Veysel,” the late Turkish folk poet, the presidential circular published in the Official Gazette on Dec. 29 has said.

“One of the most important representatives of the tradition of minstrelsy, great folk poet Aşık Veysel presented to future generations precious verses on the joy of life, love of nature and people, friendship, unity and togetherness, as well as sadness in his works in plain Turkish,” the circular said.

Mentioning him as one of the cornerstones of the country’s cultural heritage dating back centuries, it announced that events will be held across the country throughout the year to commemorate Veysel, who “addressed humanity with his instrument and words with respect and mercy.”

The activities to be organized within this scope will be carried out together with the relevant public institutions and organizations under the coordination of culture and tourism and education ministries, it added.

Veysel Şatıroğlu, widely known as Aşık Veysel, is an essential representative of Turkish folk poetry bard culture, who is still remembered for his verses championing peace, harmony and unity in society.

Born in the Sivrialan village of the Central Anatolian province of Sivas’ Şarkışla district, he was a source of inspiration for Joe Satriani, a celebrated electric guitar virtuoso.