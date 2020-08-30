2 soldiers killed by terrorists in eastern Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Two Turkish soldiers have been killed in an anti-terror operation in eastern Turkey, the country’s Defense Ministry said on Aug. 29.

The soldiers were injured in a clash with terrorists in Ağrı province, bordering Iran, and succumbed to their wounds at a hospital, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry extended condolences to the Turkish nation over the soldiers’ martyrdom.

Since mid-July, Turkey has launched a series of security operations to neutralize terrorists believed to be sheltering in the country’s eastern and southeastern regions.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.