1st Turkish-made observation satellite to launch in 2021

  • June 04 2020 11:20:36

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
The first Turkish-made, high-resolution earth observation satellite is set for launch next year, said Turkish officials on June 4. 

The new satellite, called the İmece, is an important step to meet the needs of Turkey's military and civilian sectors for high-resolution images from indigenous technology, said participants at a meeting hosted by Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank.

The final assembly of the satellite is being done jointly by Turkey's ministries of technology, defense, and transportation.

Following the successful completion of tests, the production of the pioneering satellite is set to begin.

