190 people died in traffic accidents in October

ANKARA

Some 190 people lost their lives and 17,818 others were injured in 43,532 traffic accidents that occurred in October, according to the traffic department of the police.

According to the data shared by the traffic department, the number of people who died in traffic accidents increased to 1,872 in the first 10 months of the year.

Istanbul was the city in which the most traffic accidents occurred in October, while 11 people lost their lives in a total of 5,661 accidents.

Istanbul was followed by the capital Ankara, the western province of Izmir, the southern province of Antalya and the northwestern province of Bursa.

The cities with the least number of accidents were the northeastern province of Ardahan, the southeastern provinces of Tunceli and Hakkari and the Black Sea province of Bayburt.

In October, 22,618 intoxicated drivers were caught while 1,816,131 traffic fines were applied during inspections, and 173,126 vehicles were banned from traffic.

The death toll in traffic accidents decreased by 12.9 percent across Türkiye in the first 10 months of this year compared to the same period of last year, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu announced recently.

According to numbers provided by the police, a total of 330,726 accidents occurred on the country’s roads from January to November, the data showed, with 1,872 people killed in those accidents and over 244,188 injured.

According to statistics, 1,563 of the accidents led to deaths, 163,087 involved injuries, and no injuries or deaths were reported in 237,404 accidents.