16-year restoration of silent 'Napoleon' to screen at Cannes

16-year restoration of silent 'Napoleon' to screen at Cannes

CANNES
16-year restoration of silent Napoleon to screen at Cannes

After a colossal 16-year restoration effort, Abel Gance's seven-hour silent classic "Napoleon" will finally return to the big screen at the Cannes Film Festival in May, organisers said on April 18.

The project to restore the epic 1927 film began in 2008 when two film researchers discovered different versions of the film in Gance's archives at the Cinematheque Francaise in Paris.

Restoring the French director's original vision turned into a mammoth, multi-million-euro operation combining detective work, digital wizardry and extraordinary dedication.

The head of the restoration project, Georges Mourier, told AFP in 2021 that it had become "an act of madness."

It will finally see the light of day as part of the Cannes Classics section of the festival, which runs May 14-25, the first time Gance's cut has been shown in 97 years.

Only the first part, running 3 hours and 40 minutes, will be shown in Cannes. The full seven-hour extravaganza will be screened with a 250-piece orchestra in Paris in July, followed by screenings elsewhere.

The film has long had a near-mythical status among cinephiles, not least director Francis Ford Coppola who owns many of the rights through his company, American Zoetrope, and presented an earlier restored version to widespread acclaim in 1981.

As it happens, Coppola is also making a comeback at Cannes, with his long-awaited "Megalopolis" competing for the Palme d'Or, 45 years after he won it for "Apocalypse Now."

The latest restoration effort was made fiendishly difficult because the original reels were scattered around the globe, some lost, some damaged, others mixed up or respliced, leaving up to 22 versions of the film in existence.

Mourier's team worked through at least 100 kilometres (60 miles) of film, much of it on the verge of disintegrating and highly flammable.

The film's reputation stems from its many technical innovations, including rapid editing, hand-held and horse-mounted camera shots and a famous final sequence featuring three split screens requiring three projectors in the cinema.

In a statement, the Cannes festival said it was "proud to be the venue for the rebirth of 'Napoleon by Abel Gance,' a monument of the 7th Art, almost 100 years after its creation."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() IMF calls on EU to deepen single market integration to boost growth

IMF calls on EU to deepen single market integration to boost growth
LATEST NEWS

  1. IMF calls on EU to deepen single market integration to boost growth

    IMF calls on EU to deepen single market integration to boost growth

  2. US House to vote on Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan aid package

    US House to vote on Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan aid package

  3. Calls for calm after reported Israeli strike on Iran

    Calls for calm after reported Israeli strike on Iran

  4. North Korea tests 'super-large warhead': state media

    North Korea tests 'super-large warhead': state media

  5. Companies seek low quake-risk sites to relocate factories

    Companies seek low quake-risk sites to relocate factories
Recommended
Nature joins music platforms for conservation project

'Nature' joins music platforms for conservation project
Scars on 5,000-year-old skull showcase ancient technique in Samsun Museum

Scars on 5,000-year-old skull showcase ancient technique in Samsun Museum
Giving a second life to fashion’s deadstocks

Giving a second life to fashion’s deadstocks
Michelangelos scribble sells for $200,000 at New York auction

Michelangelo's scribble sells for $200,000 at New York auction
Medusa mosaic reopens to visitors

Medusa mosaic reopens to visitors
Renowned cartoonist honored in exhibition

Renowned cartoonist honored in exhibition
WORLD US House to vote on Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan aid package

US House to vote on Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan aid package

The U.S. House of Representatives is poised to hold a crucial vote on Saturday on a major aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan -- and a possible ban of TikTok.
ECONOMY IMF calls on EU to deepen single market integration to boost growth

IMF calls on EU to deepen single market integration to boost growth

Deeper integration of the European Union's internal market could prove crucial for boosting lackluster economic growth and productivity levels in the 27-member trading bloc, a senior IMF official told AFP Friday.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) is set to kick off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿