15-year-old Turkish chess player becomes 'Grandmaster'

15-year-old Turkish chess player becomes 'Grandmaster'

ISTANBUL
15-year-old Turkish chess player becomes Grandmaster

A 15-year-old Turkish chess player has earned the title of grandmaster with his success at the Prague Chess Festival, becoming the youngest player in Türkiye to achieve this title.

Ediz Gürel, who is among the world's top 20 players under the age of 20 in the FIDE Live ELO points ranking, ranks second in the world among players under the age of 16 with 2,571 Live ELO points.

Gürel, who was very successful in the Challengers category at the Prague Chess Festival, will play for the championship on March 8, against Ukrainian grandmaster Anton Korobov with an ELO rating of 2,666.

Turkish Chess Federation President Gülkız Tulay congratulated Gürel on his success and said that they are proud of the young chess player's successful performance and that he continues on his way with incredible discipline and hard work.

“He is Türkiye’s first chess player to become a grandmaster at the age of 15. I sincerely congratulate our athlete and his family who are with him every moment. The world will continue to watch him. The success of our young stars is inspiring,” she said.

Stating that since 2012, the number of Turkish players who have become Grandmasters has increased, Tulay announced that there will be new names to earn this title.

"We may soon have players like Yağız Kaan Erdoğmuş, the youngest international master in the world, as well as Işık Can and Alparslan Işık, who already hold this title. The performances of young Turkish chess players are appreciated around the world. I congratulate them all wholeheartedly. Türkiye continues its successful path in chess," Tulay concluded.

years old,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Sweden resumes aid to UN agency for Palestinians

Sweden resumes aid to UN agency for Palestinians
LATEST NEWS

  1. Sweden resumes aid to UN agency for Palestinians

    Sweden resumes aid to UN agency for Palestinians

  2. Plans to get aid into Gaza by sea gain pace as airdrop mishap kills five

    Plans to get aid into Gaza by sea gain pace as airdrop mishap kills five

  3. Grave situation in Gaza requires urgent attention, Fidan tells Blinken

    Grave situation in Gaza requires urgent attention, Fidan tells Blinken

  4. Bacon work marks debut on innovative trading platform

    Bacon work marks debut on innovative trading platform

  5. Anticipation builds for Sunday’s Oscars awards

    Anticipation builds for Sunday’s Oscars awards
Recommended
İzmir taxi drivers killer sentenced to life in prison

İzmir taxi driver's killer sentenced to life in prison
Earthquake zone ready for local polls, says watchdog head

Earthquake zone ready for local polls, says watchdog head
Istanbul Airport introduces therapy dogs to soothe passengers

Istanbul Airport introduces therapy dogs to soothe passengers
‘Super-fast’ train to link Istanbul to Ankara in 80 minutes: Minister

‘Super-fast’ train to link Istanbul to Ankara in 80 minutes: Minister
Slain journalist Çetin Emeç remembered in Istanbul

Slain journalist Çetin Emeç remembered in Istanbul
Ministry probes into music video filmed at UNESCO palace

Ministry probes into music video filmed at UNESCO palace
WORLD Sweden resumes aid to UN agency for Palestinians

Sweden resumes aid to UN agency for Palestinians

Sweden said Saturday it was resuming aid to the cash-strapped U.N. agency for Palestinians with an initial disbursement of $20 million after receiving assurances of extra checks on its spending and personnel.
ECONOMY Türkiye strikes oil, gas cooperation deal with Somalia

Türkiye strikes oil, gas cooperation deal with Somalia

Türkiye and Somalia have reached an oil and gas cooperation agreement for the Horn of Africa, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has stated, in the latest step in strengthening ties between the two countries.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿