12th Ambassadors Conference to convene in Ankara

  • November 06 2020 12:16:16

ANKARA
The Foreign Ministry will convene the 12th Ambassadors Conference on Nov. 9-10, organized annually with the participation of ambassadors serving both at home and abroad.

The conference will be held with the theme “Turkish Diplomacy at the Centenary of National Sovereignty: From Tradition to the Future,” the ministry said in a written statement.

“This theme reflects the dynamic nature of the at least 500-years-old Turkish diplomacy, which blends continuity and change by virtue of its innovative initiatives while drawing strength from its traditions,” said the ministry.

Due to the global pandemic, the conference will be held in a hybrid format for the first time, where home-based ambassadors will physically be present at the presidency, while ambassadors serving abroad will join the event online.

The conference plays a central role in the coordination and planning of Turkey’s foreign policy, said the statement, noting that a stocktaking of the past year and discussions on the way forward are taken up with a holistic approach at the conferences.

Within the framework of the conference, the ambassadors will receive the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during an address on Nov. 9, said the statement, noting that Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will address the ambassadors on Nov. 10.

