12 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in Syria’s north

ANKARA

A total of 12 PKK/YPG terrorists who attempted to attack the regions of the Olive Branch and Peace Spring operations have been neutralized, the Defense Ministry has said.

“The fight against terrorism of our heroic Turkish Armed Forces continues with determination, day and night,” the ministry said in its social media post.

Operation Olive Branch in Afrin and Operation Peace Spring in Aleppo, Hasakah and Raqqa were two of the cross-border operations Türkiye conducted in northern Syria to clear the region of PKK/YPG terrorists.

“Neutralized” is a term used by the Turkish military and officials to indicate terrorists were either killed, wounded, or captured. The ministry ranks those included on the list in five color-coded categories from red (most wanted) to blue, green, orange and grey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.