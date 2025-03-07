110,000 tremors shake country since twin quakes in 2023

ANKARA
Türkiye and its surrounding regions have experienced nearly 110,000 earthquakes since the devastating Feb. 6 earthquakes in 2023, the country’s emergency management authority has announced.

In a social media post, Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) shared a video illustrating earthquake activity between Feb. 6, 2023, and Feb. 6 this year.

The statement noted that the country typically experiences a magnitude 6 earthquake every three years, a magnitude 6+ earthquake every five years and a magnitude 7+ earthquake approximately once a decade.

On average, AFAD detects 24,000 earthquakes per year, but this number surged significantly after the 2023 disaster, as it reached nearly 110,000 tremors in just two years.

The deadly Feb. 6, 2023, earthquakes jolted the country's 11 southern provinces, resulting in the deaths of over 50,000 people and displaced millions.

Most recently, relentless seismic activity in Greek island of Santorini last month also caused panic in the country’s Aegean coastline, as the earthquakes sent tremors through the provinces Muğla, İzmir and Aydın, with Greek media recently reporting that the earthquake swarm was gradually declining.

