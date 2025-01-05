10 Palestinian journalists killed in December in Israeli attacks

10 Palestinian journalists killed in December in Israeli attacks

RAMALLAH
10 Palestinian journalists killed in December in Israeli attacks

Israeli attacks against the Gaza Strip in December killed 10 Palestinian journalists, according to a media group.

The Israeli military committed 84 violations and crimes against Palestinian journalists last month, the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate said Saturday.

Israel "continues its methodology of targeting Palestinian journalists to the point of committing massacres against them," it said.

It also noted that eight family members of journalists were killed, three homes of media personnel were destroyed and five reporters suffered severe injuries from shrapnel and gunfire.

The syndicate reported that 20 journalists faced detention and were barred from covering events, while seven were imprisoned. Additionally, there were 11 documented incidents of live ammunition being fired at journalists.

Ten journalists endured severe physical assaults, while three cases of equipment damage and theft were reported in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

A statement Jan. 3 by the Gaza Media Office said the number of journalists killed in the Israeli army's attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, has risen to 202.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 45,600 victims, most of them women and children, since an attack by the Palestine resistance group, Hamas, on Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its military actions in Gaza.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() FM highlights Ankaras commitment to Syrian stability, regional peace

FM highlights Ankara's commitment to Syrian stability, regional peace
LATEST NEWS

  1. FM highlights Ankara's commitment to Syrian stability, regional peace

    FM highlights Ankara's commitment to Syrian stability, regional peace

  2. Hezbollah warns ‘patience might run out’ over Israeli violations

    Hezbollah warns ‘patience might run out’ over Israeli violations

  3. AKP set to submit cybersecurity bill to parliament

    AKP set to submit cybersecurity bill to parliament

  4. Probe against Bolu mayor over remarks on Syrians

    Probe against Bolu mayor over remarks on Syrians

  5. Erdoğan: Goal is a 'terrorism-free' Türkiye

    Erdoğan: Goal is a 'terrorism-free' Türkiye
Recommended
Hezbollah warns ‘patience might run out’ over Israeli violations

Hezbollah warns ‘patience might run out’ over Israeli violations
Israelis protest for deal as Hamas releases video of Gaza hostage

Israelis protest for deal as Hamas releases video of Gaza hostage
Massive storm slams US with snow, ice, bitter cold

Massive storm slams US with snow, ice, bitter cold
Italys Meloni pays surprise visit to Trump

Italy's Meloni pays surprise visit to Trump

South Koreans protest as Yoon arrest deadline nears

South Koreans protest as Yoon arrest deadline nears
Zelensky claims heavy Russian, North Korean losses in Kursk

Zelensky claims heavy Russian, North Korean losses in Kursk
S.Korean court rejects impeached president’s objection to arrest warrant

S.Korean court rejects impeached president’s objection to arrest warrant

WORLD Hezbollah warns ‘patience might run out’ over Israeli violations

Hezbollah warns ‘patience might run out’ over Israeli violations

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem has said that the group is prepared to respond to Israeli violations of their Lebanon ceasefire even before the expiry of a 60-day deadline for Israel to withdraw.
ECONOMY China’s Central Bank vows moderately loose monetary policy

China’s Central Bank vows 'moderately loose' monetary policy

China's Central Bank has outlined a "moderately loose" monetary plan aimed at boosting domestic demand to spur growth, days after President Xi Jinping called for more proactive macroeconomic policies.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿