Rain complicates recovery in Myanmar as death toll rises

BANGKOK

Rain is compounding misery and presenting new hurdles for relief efforts on April 6 in Myanmar, where state media reported the death toll from a devastating earthquake has risen to nearly 3,500 people.

The 7.7-magnitude quake struck on March 28, razing buildings, cutting off power and destroying bridges and roads across the country.

Damage has been particularly severe in the city of Sagaing near the epicenter, as well as in Mandalay, Myanmar's second city with more than 1.7 million residents.

State media in the military junta-led country now say that the earthquake has caused 3,471 confirmed deaths and injured 4,671 people, while 214 remain missing.

With people either having lost their homes entirely or reluctant to spend time in cracked and unstable structures, many residents have been sleeping outside in tents.

Around 45 minutes of heavy rain and winds lashed tent cities in Mandalay, according to the UN Development Program.

People and their belongings were soaked because of a shortage of tarpaulins, Tun Tun, a program specialist at the U.N. agency, told AFP.

There are also fears destroyed buildings will subside and complicate body recovery efforts.

International efforts to provide quake relief in the Southeast Asian country of more than 50 million people have been complicated by unreliable communication networks and infrastructure heavily damaged by four years of civil war.

Even before the recent quake, the humanitarian crisis in the country was severe, with the persistent, multi-sided conflict displacing 3.5 million people, according to the U.N.