Russian air attacks on Ukraine 'increasing,' says Zelensky

KIEV

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 6 that the number of Russian air attacks is increasing, indicating that there is not enough international pressure on Moscow.

"The number of air attacks is increasing," Zelensky wrote on Facebook, arguing that this shows the "pressure on Russia is still insufficient.”

He said Russia has launched more than 1,460 guided aerial bombs, nearly 670 attack drones and more than 30 missiles at Ukraine in the past week alone.

“These attacks are [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s response to all international diplomatic efforts. Each of our partners — the United States, all of Europe, the entire world — has seen that Russia intends to continue the war and the killing," Zelenskyy said.

"That is why there can be no easing of pressure. All efforts must be aimed at guaranteeing security and bringing peace closer.”

One person was killed on April 6 as Russian air strikes hit the Ukrainian capital, while the death toll from deadly attack on April 4 on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih continued to rise.

The Kiev victim was found close to the strike's epicenter of the attack in the city's Darnytskyi district, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

A further three people were injured in the strike, which saw fires break out in several nonresidential areas, damaging cars and buildings.

Elsewhere, Russian troops fired 23 missiles and 109 strike and decoy drones across Ukraine overnight, the Ukrainian air force said on April 6.

Thirteen missiles and 40 drones were shot down, while 53 decoy drones were jammed and did not reach their destinations, it said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said that its air defenses had destroyed 11 Ukrainian drones, including eight over the Rostov region and two over the Kursk region.

Meanwhile, Zelensky on April 5 hailed "tangible progress" after meeting British and French military chiefs in Kiev on April 4 to discuss a plan by London and Paris to send a "reassurance" force to Ukraine if and when a deal on ending the conflict is reached.

The Ukrainian president wrote on social media that the meeting with British Chief of the Defence Staff Tony Radakin and French counterpart Thierry Burkhard agreed "the first details on how the security contingent of partners can be deployed".

This is one of the latest efforts by European leaders to agree on a coordinated policy after Trump sidelined them and opened direct talks with the Kremlin.