$9.3 billion worth of investment in pipeline in key industries

ANKARA
Türkiye will receive a $9.3 billion investment from large-scale projects in solar cell, petrochemical, vehicle and defense solutions production, among others, as a part of the country’s HIT-30 (High Tech) investment program.

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır announced on X that the large-scale investment projects will create more than 20,000 jobs and contribute $12 billion annually to Türkiye’s current account balance.

Kacır provided a list with the names of the companies and their investments.

Among those major investments, Alfa Solar, Astroenergy, CW Solar Cell, Elin and Schmid Pekintas will invest $390 million, $520 million, $387 million and $683 million, respectively, for integrated solar cell production facilities around the country.

In the defense sector, Aselsan will invest $616 million to produce photon detectors, nanotechnology, and air and missile defense systems radars in Ankara.

Havelsan will produce command and control, simulation, and autonomous and platform systems in Istanbul and Ankara with a $143 million investment.

MKE will produce cylindrical gunpowder and other ammunition in Ankara and the central Anatolian city of Kırıkkale with an investment worth $818 million.

Roketsan will invest $407 million in defense systems production in the capital and Kirikkale.

Chinese automaker Chery will invest $1 billion in a new-generation vehicle production and supply industry facility in the northern coastal city of Samsun.

Tofaş will launch a facility to produce new-generation vehicles with $468 million in Bursa.

Eti Bakır will produce cathode copper, cobalt metal, zinc metal and pellet iron in a $498 million investment in Samsun.

Chemical firms CCE Metal and Kimya Ticaret will manufacture special alloyed aluminum with a $168 million investment in the northwestern city of Bilecik.

 

