$6.2 billion worth of agreements inked at SAHA defence expo

$6.2 billion worth of agreements inked at SAHA defence expo

ISTANBUL
$6.2 billion worth of agreements inked at SAHA defence expo

The SAHA Expo, Türkiye's flagship defense and aerospace event, witnessed the signing of agreements totaling $6.2 billion.

Some 1,478 companies, 178 foreign buying delegates and 312 officials, as well as 24 government ministers, participated in the event, organized by the Istanbul Defense and Aerospace Cluster Association (SAHA) last week.

The five-day event at the Istanbul Expo Center showcased cutting-edge defense products from Türkiye and 120 foreign nations.

“In the 133 signing ceremonies we held at SAHA Expo 2024, a total of $6.2 billion worth of contracts, $4.6 billion of which was exports, were signed in just four days,” said Haluk Bayraktar, board chair of SAHA Istanbul.

Locally developed 200 new products were exhibited for the first time at the SAHA Expo, according to Bayraktar.

Türkiye’s defense exports, which were only $240 million in 2001, reached $5.5 billion as of last year, he said, adding that the number of companies in the local defense industry, rose from 17 in 2002 to exceed 3,500.

Commenting on the success of Turkish companies, Bayraktar noted that Arca, the main sponsor of the SAHA Expo, has become one of the world's largest artillery ammunition manufacturers, producing more artillery shells than the U.S. and exporting its products to many countries.

Among important deals inked during the expo, is the cooperation agreement signed between Turkish drone maker Baykar and the United Arab Emirates' Edge, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defense groups.

ASSAN Group, the manufacturer of ammunition and aircraft bombs in Türkiye, signed three agreements with Edge entity LAHAB.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Parliament set to debate legislative omnibus bill

Parliament set to debate legislative omnibus bill
LATEST NEWS

  1. Parliament set to debate legislative omnibus bill

    Parliament set to debate legislative omnibus bill

  2. Former İYİ Party lawmaker launches new party

    Former İYİ Party lawmaker launches new party

  3. Türkiye ready to launch free trade talks with UK

    Türkiye ready to launch free trade talks with UK

  4. Turkish strikes 'neutralize' 37 more PKK members

    Turkish strikes 'neutralize' 37 more PKK members

  5. Duterte offers 'no apologies' for deadly drug war

    Duterte offers 'no apologies' for deadly drug war
Recommended
Turkish contractors undertake $12 billion worth of projects abroad

Turkish contractors undertake $12 billion worth of projects abroad
Oil, gas exploration in Somalia game changer: Energy minister

Oil, gas exploration in Somalia 'game changer': Energy minister
France to target absent public workers with benefits cut

France to target absent public workers with benefits cut

Chinas second-generation factory owners go digital

China's second-generation factory owners go digital

Saudi opens resort island at futuristic mega-city

Saudi opens resort island at futuristic mega-city
McDonald’s puts Quarter Pounder back on its menu

McDonald’s puts Quarter Pounder back on its menu
E-commerce’s share in exports forecast to hit 3 pct this year

E-commerce’s share in exports forecast to hit 3 pct this year
WORLD Duterte offers no apologies for deadly drug war

Duterte offers 'no apologies' for deadly drug war

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte strongly defended his deadly drug war as he testified on Monday at a senate probe of the crackdown.
ECONOMY Turkish contractors undertake $12 billion worth of projects abroad

Turkish contractors undertake $12 billion worth of projects abroad

Turkish contractors have undertaken a total of $11.8 billion worth of projects abroad in the first nine months of 2024.
SPORTS Turkish stars shine in Europe with hat-tricks, late comebacks

Turkish stars shine in Europe with hat-tricks, late comebacks

It was a night to remember for Turkish footballers plying their trade abroad, as Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick for Benfica in Portugal and Kenan Yıldız came off the bench to inspire a stunning comeback for Juventus in Italy.
﻿