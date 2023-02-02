Zühtü Arslan re-elected as president of top court

President of the Constitutional Court Zühtü Arslan has been re-elected as the head of Türkiye’s highest court by garnering the votes of eight judges out of 15.

Arslan will continue his job as the president for one year as his entire tenure as the member of the Constitutional Court will be terminated in 2024.

He was selected as the member of the Constitutional Court by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in 2012. Arslan was elected as the president of the court in 2015 and was re-elected in 2019. In the vote, judge İrfan Fidan took five votes and judge Kadir Özkaya two votes.

The Constitutional Court is currently hearing the closure case of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP). The party, accused of having links with the PKK terror organization, will make its final verbal defense in mid-March.

