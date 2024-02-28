Zuckerberg discusses AI risks with Japan PM during Asia tour

Zuckerberg discusses AI risks with Japan PM during Asia tour

TOKYO
Zuckerberg discusses AI risks with Japan PM during Asia tour

Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg met Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a visit to Japan, discussing the risks of generative AI, a government spokesman said Wednesday.

Zuckerberg is on a mini-tour of Asia that includes stops in Japan, India and South Korea, where he travelled on Tuesday night.

The 39-year-old mixed business with pleasure while in Japan, going skiing with his family and learning about sword-making from a master craftsman.

Zuckerberg and Kishida met on Tuesday and "discussed a broad range of topics including the status of AI's technological advancement... (and) the risk surrounding generative AI", top Japanese government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters on Wednesday.

Japanese media quoted Zuckerberg as saying: "We had a good, productive conversation about AI and the future of technology."

"I'm really excited for the work that is happening here in Japan," he said after the 30-minute meeting.

Spearheaded by OpenAI's ChatGPT, generative artificial intelligence is a technology that can conjure up text, images and audio from simple prompts in just seconds.

Its rapid development has been heralded as potentially revolutionary for everything from video games to politics — but with negative as well as positive consequences.

Meta was one of 20 major tech firms, including OpenAI, to sign a pledge this month to crack down on AI content intended to deceive voters ahead of crucial elections around the world this year.

Tech groups had previously agreed to use a common watermarking standard that would tag images generated by AI applications such as ChatGPT, Meta's Llama, Microsoft's Copilot and Google's Gemini.

  LG, Samsung meetings

Zuckerberg arrived in Seoul on a private flight on Tuesday night for the second leg of his Asia trip and is expected to meet South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, local media reported.

"We are coordinating with Meta to arrange a meeting," a spokesperson for Yoon's office told AFP on Wednesday.

Zuckerberg met the CEO of consumer tech giant LG Electronics to discuss extended reality (XR) projects, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

Meta is collaborating with LG to develop a premium headset that will compete with Apple's Vision Pro, the Korea Economic Daily reported.

South Korean media said the Meta boss also plans to meet the head of Samsung Electronics, one of the world's biggest producers of smartphones and computer chips.

Yonhap said Zuckerberg will also hold talks with XR startups at Meta's Seoul office. The agency said he will leave for India on Thursday.

Zuckerberg will attend the lavish March 1-3 pre-wedding celebrations of the son of Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Indian oil-to-telecoms giant Reliance, reports said.

Meta, Google and others have invested billions of dollars in Reliance's digital unit Jio Platforms as it seeks to take on Amazon and Walmart in India's vast e-commerce market

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russias Sweden embassy vows countermeasures over NATO entry

Russia's Sweden embassy vows 'countermeasures' over NATO entry
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia's Sweden embassy vows 'countermeasures' over NATO entry

    Russia's Sweden embassy vows 'countermeasures' over NATO entry

  2. Erdoğan marks 27th anniversary of Feb 28 coup plot

    Erdoğan marks 27th anniversary of Feb 28 coup plot

  3. Security units apprehend 42 migrant smugglers

    Security units apprehend 42 migrant smugglers

  4. Global education summit kicks off in Istanbul

    Global education summit kicks off in Istanbul

  5. Apple abandons electric car plans: media

    Apple abandons electric car plans: media
Recommended
Apple abandons electric car plans: media

Apple abandons electric car plans: media
VP Yılmaz meets with investors in UK

VP Yılmaz meets with investors in UK
Retailers worried about possible curbs on credit card spending

Retailers worried about possible curbs on credit card spending
Number of investors in Borsa Istanbul rising again

Number of investors in Borsa Istanbul rising again
WTO approves services trade rules, overcoming objections

WTO approves services trade rules, overcoming objections
AmCham Türkiye’s new project to bring global Turkish leaders together

AmCham Türkiye’s new project to bring global Turkish leaders together
WORLD Russias Sweden embassy vows countermeasures over NATO entry

Russia's Sweden embassy vows 'countermeasures' over NATO entry

Russia vowed "countermeasures" over Sweden's entry into NATO, in a message from its Stockholm embassy posted late Tuesday.
ECONOMY Apple abandons electric car plans: media

Apple abandons electric car plans: media

Apple has abandoned its ambitions to produce an electric car, U.S. media reported Tuesday, ending a struggling decade-long project.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿