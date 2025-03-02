Zorlu Holding CEO resigns amid probe over Ramadan greeting row

ISTANBUL
Zorlu Holding, one of Türkiye’s foremost conglomerates, has announced the resignation of its CEO Cem Köksal, as the businessman has faced a probe and a brief detention after reacting to a corporate Ramadan greeting. 

The row began on Feb. 28, when Ergun Güler, the chief executive of Vestel — an electronics subsidiary of Zorlu Holding — disseminated a message to employees commemorating the commencement of the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan.

Köksal responded to this email, warning Güler that the company only officially celebrates two religious holidays, Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha and that the beginning of Ramadan month was not part of its corporate calendar.  

"In the 70-year history of this group, Ramadan has never been officially celebrated. As a company, we maintain a secular stance, and as we aspire to be a truly multinational enterprise, we anticipate employing individuals from diverse religious and ethnic backgrounds. I have cautioned you on this matter before. Under no circumstances should this be repeated. I strongly urge you to heed this warning with utmost seriousness,” the email said, as seen by leaked images.

After the email was leaked and widely published on social media, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation into Köksal for "preventing the exercise of freedom of belief, thought and opinion."

After the police detained Köksal late on March 1, he was released with an international travel ban.

In a statement, Zorlu Holding acknowledged the company “shared the sensitivity arising from the public reflection of an internal debate on management principles.”

Expressing regret over the incident, the company said, "Our group, shareholders, and executive team have always been deeply engaged with social matters and remain committed to acting responsibly."

Zorlu Holding operates in key sectors such as energy, real estate, electronics, white goods and textiles, making it a major player in Türkiye’s business world.

