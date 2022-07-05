Zidane visits Istanbul for hair transplant: Local media

ISTANBUL
Legendary French football manager and former player Zinedine Zidane has stayed in Istanbul for two weeks for hair transplant, local media has reported.

“Zidane has chosen Türkiye to change his iconic bald image,” Kelebek, a Turkish daily magazine, wrote on July 4.

According to the supplement of the daily Hürriyet, the 50-year-old star stayed in a luxurious hotel in the Beşiktaş district.

The magazine daily insisted that Zidane stayed in the hotel undercover.

“He arranged all the hotel and operation bookings under the name of his manager,” the daily reported and added: “He, then, secretly returned to France.”

Born in Marseille on June 23, 1972, Zidane played for Italian giant Juventus and Spanish Real Madrid between 1996 and 2006, after wearing the jerseys of Cannes and Bordeaux.

Capped 108 times for the French national team, he most recently coached Spanish club Real Madrid and is one of the most successful coaches in the world.

European football magazines alleged in June that the French coach will sign for Paris Saint-Germain.

On June 22, Nasser al Khelaifi, the president of the French team denied the reports, saying that he “has never talked to him regarding profession.”

