Zelensky says 'unpredictable' Trump could help end war

KIEV
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview aired on Jan. 2 that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's "unpredictability" could help end the war with Russia.

Trump, who takes office on January 20, has said he will end the nearly three-year conflict in "24 hours" once in power, a claim that has drawn scepticism from Kiev which fears it will be forced to give up land for peace.

"He's very strong and unpredictable, and I would really like to see President Trump's unpredictability apply to Russia. I believe he really wants to end the war," Zelensky said in an interview with Ukrainian TV.

The Ukrainian leader has sought to build bridges with Trump and his team since November's election amid fears the Republican could slow vital U.S. military aid or halt it entirely.

Zelensky said he supported the idea of France deploying peacekeepers in Ukraine to guarantee a future peace deal with Russia if one arises, but stressed this would need to be a step towards joining the NATO military alliance.

"We support this initiative, but France alone is not enough. We would not want it to be one or two countries if it comes to this initiative. It should definitely be on the way to NATO," Zelensky said.

Separately, Zelensky acknowledged Ukraine's army was suffering fatigue amid Russia's relentless assault on the front line.

"They are pressing and the guys are tired," Zelensky said.

Russia advanced by almost 4,000 square kilometers in Ukraine last year, according to an AFP analysis of data from the Institute for the Study of War, as Kiev's army struggled with chronic manpower shortages and exhaustion.

Blinken to visit South Korea with eye on political crisis

