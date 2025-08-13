Zelensky says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine

BERLIN

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (back L) and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (back R) attend a video conference of European leaders with the US President on the Ukraine war ahead of the summit between the US and Russian leaders, on August 13, 2025.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said that Russia should face new sanctions if it does not agree to an "immediate ceasefire" at a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump this week.

"We hope that the central topic at the meeting will be a ceasefire. An immediate ceasefire," Zelensky said after a call with Trump and European leaders ahead of the U.S.-Russia summit in Alaska on Friday.

"Sanctions must be in place and must be strengthened if Russia does not agree to a ceasefire," he added, speaking alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday hailed a "very good call" with Donald Trump and leaders of Ukraine and European countries..

"Today Europe, the U.S. and NATO have strengthened the common ground for Ukraine. We will remain in close coordination. Nobody wants peace more than us, a just and lasting peace," von der Leyen said on X.

Europe and the United States are "united in pushing to end to this terrible war" in Ukraine, NATO head Mark Rutte said after Wednesday's "great" call with Trump and European leaders.

"Appreciate Trump leadership and close coordination with Allies. The ball is now in Putin's court," Rutte said on X.

Only Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky can negotiate a land deal with Russia in an effort to end Moscow's war against his country, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.

"Territorial questions concerning Ukraine can be, and will be, negotiated only by the Ukrainian president," Macron told reporters.