Israel says to allow Gazans to exit to Egypt 'in coming days'

GAZA CITY

Israel said on Wednesday it would open the Rafah crossing from Gaza to Egypt to allow residents to exit the Palestinian territory "in the coming days".

"In accordance with the ceasefire agreement... the Rafah Crossing will open in the coming days exclusively for the exit of residents from the Gaza Strip to Egypt", COGAT, the Israeli defence ministry body that oversees civil affairs in the Palestinian territories, said in a statement.

COGAT added that the crossing would operate under the supervision of the EU's Border Assistance Mission, "similar to the mechanism that operated in January 2025", when the crossing was briefly opened during a six-week truce.

Two European diplomatic sources told AFP they had originally been preparing for the crossing's opening for pedestrians on Oct. 14 after a similar announcement, before the opening was delayed.

Reopening the Rafah crossing is a part of US President Donald Trump's peace plan for the Palestinian territory, as well as something U.N. agencies and other humanitarian actors have long called for.

The Israeli army took control of the Palestinian side of the crossing in May 2024, claiming that it was being "used for terrorist purposes", with suspicions of arms trafficking.

It was briefly reopened during the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that took effect on January 19, initially allowing the passage of people authorised to leave Gaza, and later of trucks.

The Rafah crossing is a crucial entry point for humanitarian workers and for lorries transporting aid, food and fuel, which is essential for daily life in a territory deprived of electricity.

For a long time, the crossing was the main exit point for Palestinians from Gaza who were authorised to leave the narrow strip of land, which has been under Israeli blockade since 2007.