Israel says to allow Gazans to exit to Egypt 'in coming days'

Israel says to allow Gazans to exit to Egypt 'in coming days'

GAZA CITY
Israel says to allow Gazans to exit to Egypt in coming days

Israel said on Wednesday it would open the Rafah crossing from Gaza to Egypt to allow residents to exit the Palestinian territory "in the coming days".

"In accordance with the ceasefire agreement... the Rafah Crossing will open in the coming days exclusively for the exit of residents from the Gaza Strip to Egypt", COGAT, the Israeli defence ministry body that oversees civil affairs in the Palestinian territories, said in a statement.

COGAT added that the crossing would operate under the supervision of the EU's Border Assistance Mission, "similar to the mechanism that operated in January 2025", when the crossing was briefly opened during a six-week truce.

Two European diplomatic sources told AFP they had originally been preparing for the crossing's opening for pedestrians on Oct. 14 after a similar announcement, before the opening was delayed.

Reopening the Rafah crossing is a part of US President Donald Trump's peace plan for the Palestinian territory, as well as something U.N. agencies and other humanitarian actors have long called for.

The Israeli army took control of the Palestinian side of the crossing in May 2024, claiming that it was being "used for terrorist purposes", with suspicions of arms trafficking.

It was briefly reopened during the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that took effect on January 19, initially allowing the passage of people authorised to leave Gaza, and later of trucks.

The Rafah crossing is a crucial entry point for humanitarian workers and for lorries transporting aid, food and fuel, which is essential for daily life in a territory deprived of electricity.

For a long time, the crossing was the main exit point for Palestinians from Gaza who were authorised to leave the narrow strip of land, which has been under Israeli blockade since 2007.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish FM Fidan attends OSCE council in Vienna

Turkish FM Fidan attends OSCE council in Vienna
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish FM Fidan attends OSCE council in Vienna

    Turkish FM Fidan attends OSCE council in Vienna

  2. Putin in India for first trip since 2021

    Putin in India for first trip since 2021

  3. Türkiye weighs under-15 ban in social media regulation for minors

    Türkiye weighs under-15 ban in social media regulation for minors

  4. Erdoğan announces second action plan for people with disabilities

    Erdoğan announces second action plan for people with disabilities

  5. Parliament speaker says peace bid enters 'riskiest phase'

    Parliament speaker says peace bid enters 'riskiest phase'
Recommended
Putin in India for first trip since 2021

Putin in India for first trip since 2021
Israel awaits return of last hostage remains from Gaza

Israel awaits return of last hostage remains from Gaza
Iraq withdraws terror designation of Hezbollah, Houthis

Iraq withdraws terror designation of Hezbollah, Houthis
UN Security Council delegation in Syria on first-ever visit

UN Security Council delegation in Syria on first-ever visit
Meta starts removing under-16s in Australia

Meta starts removing under-16s in Australia
Rain forecasts raise fears in flood-hit Indonesia, Sri Lanka

Rain forecasts raise fears in flood-hit Indonesia, Sri Lanka
Putin visits India for defense, trade talks

Putin visits India for defense, trade talks
WORLD Putin in India for first trip since 2021

Putin in India for first trip since 2021

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Dec. 4 began his first visit to India since 2021, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailing the "time-tested" ties between the two nations.
ECONOMY Tight monetary policy stance will strengthen disinflation, says Karahan

Tight monetary policy stance will strengthen disinflation, says Karahan

The tight monetary policy stance, which will be maintained until price stability is achieved, will strengthen the disinflation process through demand, exchange rate and expectation channels, Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan has said.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Jhon Duran scored with a powerful header in the final moments of second-half stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Fenerbahçe against league leader Galatasaray in a fiercely contested Intercontinental Derby on Dec. 1, preventing the visiting side from increasing its lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig table.  
﻿