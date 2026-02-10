Corruption watchdog sees 'worrying decline' in democracies

BERLIN

Anti-graft watchdog Transparency International (TI) warned Tuesday of worsening corruption in democracies worldwide and said the United States had slid to the lowest-ever score on its 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index.

Berlin-based TI also said the average global score had hit its worst level in more than a decade.

U.S. President Donald Trump, since returning to the White House early last year, has upended domestic and foreign politics while ramping up pressure on institutions ranging from universities to the Federal Reserve.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is currently under investigation by Trump's Department of Justice after resisting pressure from the president to reduce interest rates.

TI raised concerns over "actions targeting independent voices and undermining judicial independence" in the U.S.

"The temporary freeze and weakening of enforcement of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act signal tolerance for corrupt business practices," the watchdog said.

The Trump administration's gutting of overseas aid has also "weakened global anti-corruption efforts," it said.

The group's index assigns a score between zero (highly corrupt) and 100 (very clean), based on data reflecting the assessments of experts and business executives.

The U.S. has dropped to a score of 64, with the report noting that its "political climate has been deteriorating for more than a decade."

The global average score was 42, its lowest level in more than 10 years.

"The vast majority of countries are failing to keep corruption under control," the report said, with 122 countries out of 180 posting scores under 50.

The U.S. case illustrates a trend in democracies experiencing a "decline in performance" in battling corruption, according to the report, a phenomenon it also said was apparent in the UK and France.

While such countries are still near the top of the index, "corruption risks have increased" due to weakening independent checks, gaps in legislation and inadequate enforcement.

"Several have also experienced strains to their democracies, including political polarization and the growing influence of private money on decision-making," the report noted.

The worst-performing countries in the European Union were Bulgaria and Hungary, both scoring just 40.

The highest-ranked nation in the index for the eighth year running was Denmark with a score of 89.

Among the more positive stories of progress in the report was Ukraine, which scored 36.

The government of President Volodymyr Zelensky has faced widespread public anger over graft allegations against those close to him, even as the country is hammered by Russian attacks.

However, TI noted that "the fact that these and many other scandals are being uncovered ... shows that Ukraine's new anti-corruption architecture is making a difference."