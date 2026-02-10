Minister renews call for new constitution after Mihalgazi row

ANKARA

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç renewed the government’s call for a new constitution on Feb. 10, following controversy over a social media post targeting the attire of a mayor in the central province of Eskişehir.

"A new, civilian and democratic constitution is our most important responsibility and obligation to our esteemed nation,” Tunç said in a post on X.

The public prosecutor’s office in Eskişehir launched an investigation into Mehmet Emin Korkmaz on charges of inciting hatred and hostility over a social media post he made regarding the traditional attire of Mihalgazi Mayor Zeynep Güneş. Korkmaz was later arrested.

The İYİ (Good) Party, of which Korkmaz is a member, said he had been referred to its disciplinary committee with a request for his provisional expulsion.

Güneş spoke by phone with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during the ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) central executive board meeting on Feb. 9, arguing that a "civilian" constitution would help prevent similar incidents.

Erdoğan and the AKP have long criticized the current constitution, citing its origins in the 1980 military coup.

A new constitution would require the support of 400 lawmakers to pass parliament without a referendum. The AKP-led ruling bloc currently holds 322 seats, and the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has remained hesitant about jointly drafting a new charter.

Mihalgazi Mayor Zeynep Güneş