Zelensky in Istanbul for security talks with Erdoğan

Zelensky in Istanbul for security talks with Erdoğan

ISTANBUL
Zelensky in Istanbul for security talks with Erdoğan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Istanbul.

Following the ceremony at the Presidential Dolmabahçe Office, Erdogan and Zelensky held a bilateral meeting during the Ukrainian leader's one-day working visit to Türkiye.

The visit comes a day after Erdoğan spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who accused Kiev of attempting to target the gas pipeline between Russia and Türkiye that also supplies several European countries.

"Arrived in Istanbul, where important meetings are scheduled. Substantive talks have been prepared with the President of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan," said Zelensky on X.

"We are working to strengthen our partnership to ensure real protection of people's lives, advance stability and guarantee security in our Europe, as well as in the Middle East," he added.

The Turkish presidency also said that the meeting will focus on "efforts towards a ceasefire and a lasting solution, particularly within the framework of the Istanbul process."

There was a heavy police presence around the Dolmabahçe Palace on the shores of the Bosphorus, which also hosted several rounds of talks between Moscow in Kiev in the past.

Zelensky will also meet Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the spiritual leader of most Christian Orthodox churches.

This takes place a week before Orthodox Easter, which is celebrated in both Ukraine and Russia on April 12.

Kiev has been pushing for a truce over the Orthodox Easter holidays that would include a halt in attacks on energy infrastructure.

Russia, which is seeking a permanent settlement rather than a brief ceasefire, said it had not seen any "clearly formulated" proposals from Kiev.

Ukraine has struck Russian energy infrastructure throughout the more than four-year war in a bid to weaken Moscow's ability to finance its offensive.

Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities have cut power and heating to millions of people since the beginning the war in 2022.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump threatens hell for Iran over Strait of Hormuz

Trump threatens 'hell' for Iran over Strait of Hormuz
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump threatens 'hell' for Iran over Strait of Hormuz

    Trump threatens 'hell' for Iran over Strait of Hormuz

  2. Turkish defense chief: No threat will go unanswered

    Turkish defense chief: No threat will go unanswered

  3. Turkish top diplomat in Syria for key talks

    Turkish top diplomat in Syria for key talks

  4. Bursa mayor jailed pending trial in corruption probe

    Bursa mayor jailed pending trial in corruption probe

  5. Turkish ship to begin offshore drilling in Somalia this week

    Turkish ship to begin offshore drilling in Somalia this week
Recommended
Türkiye stresses commitment to NATO on alliance’s 77th anniversary

Türkiye stresses commitment to NATO on alliance’s 77th anniversary
Türkiye to keep advocating peace over conflict, says Communications Director

Türkiye to keep advocating peace over conflict, says Communications Director
Turkish top diplomat pursues intense diplomacy for peace

Turkish top diplomat pursues intense diplomacy for peace
Türkiye says reports of exclusion from EU Horizon Europe program not accurate

Türkiye says reports of exclusion from EU Horizon Europe program not accurate
Foreign minister, intel chief hold talks with Hamas officials

Foreign minister, intel chief hold talks with Hamas officials
Türkiye condemns Israel’s death penalty move

Türkiye condemns Israel’s death penalty move
WORLD Trump threatens hell for Iran over Strait of Hormuz

Trump threatens 'hell' for Iran over Strait of Hormuz

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened in an expletive-laden post on Sunday to strike Iran's power plants and bridges if it does not reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz, after announcing the rescue of an airman in a "miraculous" operation.
ECONOMY Electricity and natural gas prices hiked by 25 percent

Electricity and natural gas prices hiked by 25 percent

Turkish regulators confirmed that electricity and natural gas rates for households have been adjusted upward by 25 percent.

SPORTS Türkiye ends 24-year World Cup drought with win over Kosovo

Türkiye ends 24-year World Cup drought with win over Kosovo

Türkiye qualified for the 2026 World Cup on March 31 after Kerem Aktürkoğlu's goal secured a 1-0 win away to Kosovo in a European play-off final, shattering the hosts' dream of appearing at the tournament for the first time.  
﻿