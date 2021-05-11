Yunus Emre’s divan found in Vatican archives

  • May 11 2021 07:00:00

Yunus Emre’s divan found in Vatican archives

ISTANBUL
Yunus Emre’s divan found in Vatican archives

A new divan of Yunus Emre, one of the most important figures of Turkish-Islamic folk thought, has come to light in the digital inscriptions shared by the Vatican Library over the internet.

Himmet Büke, an academic from Mehmet Akif Ersoy University, identified a new divan, which contains nearly 200 poems, among the digital collections of Turkish manuscripts shared by the Vatican Library.

Büke shared his findings at the meeting of the International Yunus Emre and World Language Turkish Information Festival.

He stressed that the divan has not surfaced and has not been examined before.

Noting that the inscription was copied about 400 years ago, the academic stated that there were nearly 200 poems in the work consisting of 196 leaves.

“While the poems are compatible with the Old Anatolian Turkish, they also contain archaic elements,” Büke noted.

There are two works of Emre, “Risâletü’n-Nushiyye,” written in 1307, and “Divan,” composed of his poems compiled by his lovers after his death.

The great Sufi thinker and folk poet is considered one of the spiritual architects of Anatolia.

The year 2021 was declared by UNESCO as “the Yunus Emre Year” to commemorate the 750th birth anniversary of the great Turkish Muslim mystic.

Turkey, Italy,

TURKEY Asbestos found on car wandering across Istanbul

Asbestos found on car wandering across Istanbul
MOST POPULAR

  1. Limited fans to be allowed at Turkish Cup final

    Limited fans to be allowed at Turkish Cup final

  2. President Erdoğan speaks with Abbas, Haniyeh

    President Erdoğan speaks with Abbas, Haniyeh

  3. Turkey calls on world to stop Israeli aggression in Jerusalem

    Turkey calls on world to stop Israeli aggression in Jerusalem

  4. Istanbul sees sharp decline in virus cases, ICU patients

    Istanbul sees sharp decline in virus cases, ICU patients

  5. Turkish foreign minister in Riyadh for official visit

    Turkish foreign minister in Riyadh for official visit
Recommended
Ancient masks draw interest in Myra

Ancient masks draw interest in Myra
Prehistoric tombs found during excavations in Istanbul’s busiest square

Prehistoric tombs found during excavations in Istanbul’s busiest square
Caretta caretta named Tuba traveled 10,000 kilometers

Caretta caretta named Tuba traveled 10,000 kilometers
Draculas castle offers tourists COVID shots

'Dracula's castle' offers tourists COVID shots
Turkish museums get European awards

Turkish museums get European awards
Archaeologists discover remains of 9 Neanderthals near Rome

Archaeologists discover remains of 9 Neanderthals near Rome
WORLD Afghanistan Taliban plan 3-day cease-fire for Eid holiday

Afghanistan Taliban plan 3-day cease-fire for Eid holiday

Afghanistan’s Taliban on May 10 announced a three-day cease-fire for the Eid-al-Fitr holiday this week marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
ECONOMY Turkeys unemployment rate at 13.1 pct in March

Turkey's unemployment rate at 13.1 pct in March

Turkey's unemployment rate read 13.1 percent in March, down 0.1 percentage point month-on-month, the country's statistical authority announced on May 10.
SPORTS Limited fans to be allowed at Turkish Cup final

Limited fans to be allowed at Turkish Cup final

The 2021 Ziraat Turkish Cup final will be held with fans back in the stadium at one-thirds of the total seating capacity, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) announced on May 9.