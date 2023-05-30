YSK announces final parliamentary poll results

ANKARA

The election watchdog has announced the final results of the May 14 parliamentary polls that pledged a majority for the ruling People’s Alliance in the parliament.

Supreme Election Board (YSK) President Ahmet Yener announced the results of the polls in a statement on May 30, informing that the results have also been sent to the Official Gazette. Yener said the turnout of the May 14 was recorded as 87 percent.

According to the results, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) gained 268 seats, and its closest allies Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and New Welfare Party (YRP) 50 and five seats, respectively. This pledges 323 seats for the People’s Alliance in the 600-seat parliament.

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) secured 169 seats, while its partner in the Nation Alliance, the İYİ (Good) Party, secured 43 seats in the parliament. That makes the Nation Alliance to have 212 seats in the parliament. The Green Left Party (YSP) won 61 seats, while the Worker’s Party of Türkiye (TİP) had four.

In line with the law, the parliamentarians will convene on June 2 to take their oath. As the oldest member among all the lawmakers, the first session of the parliament will be managed by MHP Chair Devlet Bahçeli.

Following the parliamentarians, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is also expected to take his oath in the parliament to start his mandate. Then, the cabinet and the vice president will be announced by Erdoğan during a ceremony to be organized at the presidency right after the president takes his oath. World leaders, politicians, officials from the People’s Alliance and senior bureaucrats will attend the ceremony.

The ministers will start their job after taking oath in the parliament probably on May 3.

Erdoğan secured another five-year term after defeating Nation Alliance’s joint candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu in the runoff polls on May 28. Erdoğan will serve as Türkiye’s 13th president until 2028.