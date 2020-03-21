YPG/PKK continues to free ISIL prisoners in Syria: Sources

  • March 21 2020 10:23:00

YPG/PKK continues to free ISIL prisoners in Syria: Sources

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency
YPG/PKK continues to free ISIL prisoners in Syria: Sources

A total of 200 prisoners, most of whom are ISIL terrorists, were released from prisons by the YPG/PKK in Syria's Hasakah and Raqqa provinces after some Arab tribes vouched for them, Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency reported on March 20.

More ISIL prisoners can be released if Arab tribes continue to vouch for them, the agency cited local sources as saying.

On Nov. 17, Turkey’s Defense Ministry announced that the YPG/PKK terror group released over 800 ISIL prisoners in Tal Abyad.

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

The operation was paused following two agreements with the U.S. and Russia allowing terrorists to withdraw from the planned terror-free zone.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.

It has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Coronavirus kills nine in Turkey as cases jump to 670

    Coronavirus kills nine in Turkey as cases jump to 670

  2. ‘Çanakkale is impassable’

    ‘Çanakkale is impassable’

  3. Istanbul’s elderly ‘still using public transport despite warnings’

    Istanbul’s elderly ‘still using public transport despite warnings’

  4. Turkey rules out rumours about troop withdrawal from Idlib

    Turkey rules out rumours about troop withdrawal from Idlib

  5. Health minister urges every citizen to ‘declare own emergency rule’ amid COVID-19

    Health minister urges every citizen to ‘declare own emergency rule’ amid COVID-19
Recommended
US senators defend selling shares before coronavirus crash

US senators defend selling shares before coronavirus crash
North Korea fires suspected short-range missiles, S Korea says

North Korea fires suspected short-range missiles, S Korea says
Latest on the coronavirus: WHO warns young people not invincible,’ death toll exceeds 11,400

Latest on the coronavirus: WHO warns young people 'not invincible,’ death toll exceeds 11,400
Russia deports Chinese for violating self-quarantine rules

Russia deports Chinese for violating self-quarantine rules
India hangs 4 men convicted for fatal New Delhi gang rape

India hangs 4 men convicted for fatal New Delhi gang rape
Taliban target Afghan security forces, kill 24

Taliban target Afghan security forces, kill 24
WORLD US senators defend selling shares before coronavirus crash

US senators defend selling shares before coronavirus crash

Two Republican U.S. senators defended themselves on March 20 against heavy criticism, including calls that they resign, for selling large amounts of stock before the coronavirus-induced market meltdown and after closed-door briefings on the outbreak.
ECONOMY Central government gross debt stock at $225.8 bln

Central government gross debt stock at $225.8 bln

The gross debt stock of Turkey's central government stood at 1.4 trillion Turkish Liras (around $225.8 billion) as of Feb. 29, official figures showed on March 20.
SPORTS Autistic athlete aims high in upcoming Trisome Games

Autistic athlete aims high in upcoming Trisome Games

Şevval Devrim, a young athlete with autism, is working hard, spending hours for training to be ready for the Trisome Games, which is scheduled to take place between Oct. 19 and Oct. 23 in the Mediterranean province of Antalya.