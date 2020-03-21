YPG/PKK continues to free ISIL prisoners in Syria: Sources

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency

A total of 200 prisoners, most of whom are ISIL terrorists, were released from prisons by the YPG/PKK in Syria's Hasakah and Raqqa provinces after some Arab tribes vouched for them, Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency reported on March 20.

More ISIL prisoners can be released if Arab tribes continue to vouch for them, the agency cited local sources as saying.

On Nov. 17, Turkey’s Defense Ministry announced that the YPG/PKK terror group released over 800 ISIL prisoners in Tal Abyad.

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

The operation was paused following two agreements with the U.S. and Russia allowing terrorists to withdraw from the planned terror-free zone.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.

It has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.