YPG fortifies positions in northern Syria: Report

ANKARA
The backbone of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), YPG, is establishing new supply routes and layered defense lines across northern Syria, including near the Turkish border, according to a report on Sept. 5 by Türkiye's state-run Anadolu Agency.

The report said YPG members have begun laying mines along the border zone between Hasakah's Malikiyah district and Aleppo's Ayn al-Arab district.

It is also fortifying positions in Raqqa, Aleppo and Deir ez-Zor, including key locations along the Euphrates River, according to the report.

Türkiye regards YPG as the Syrian offshoot of PKK, which is listed as a terror group by Ankara, the United States and the European Union.

The report come as Ankara continues its push for what it calls a "terror-free Türkiye."

Under the project, PKK first declared a ceasefire and later announced its decision to dissolve and disarm. Turkish officials have repeatedly said the disarmament decision must also cover YPG and called on SDF to comply with a deal to integrate with Syria's new army.

