YouTuber arrested over alleged incitement

ISTANBUL

A popular YouTuber known as Testo Taylan has been arrested on charges of publicly inciting hatred and hostility, authorities said on March 18.

The chief prosecutor's office in Istanbul said the investigation centers on a video by Taylan Özgüç Danyıldız that allegedly contained degrading behavior toward women and obscenity. Officials claimed the content “degraded women under the guise of entertainment and attempted to normalize acts of harassment.”

Two other content creators, identified as Y.H. and U.U., had previously been arrested in connection with the probe. During searches of their homes in Istanbul, authorities seized digital materials belonging to the suspects.

“Our Chief Public Prosecutor's Office will continue to resolutely and meticulously carry out all necessary legal procedures within the framework of the duties and powers granted to it by legislation against such actions that may harm human dignity, social peace and public order,” the office said in a statement.