Youth below 15 not to ride e-scooters

ISTANBUL

It will be compulsory to be a minimum of 15 years old to ride an e-scooter, according to a bill of law presented by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) to the Turkish Parliament.



“Only the rider will be on the e-scooter, no other passenger will be allowed,” wrote daily Milliyet about the bill.



People will be able to ride their e-scooters at bicycle trails and also on urban roads where the speed limit is below 50 kilometers.



According to the bill, municipalities will be responsible for arranging battery charging stations, tracks and lines for the e-scooters. In return, municipalities will charge two cents a day for each e-scooter rented.



With the introduction of the bill, it would become necessary for the municipalities to make provisions for bicycle trails in the main public transportation plans.



District municipalities will be able to open, run and give licenses to parking lots and indoor parking facilities. The incomes from parking lots will not be transferred to the metropolitan municipalities.