Young woman killed in e-scooter accident

SAKARYA

A 20-year-old in the Marmara province of Sakarya has become the latest victim of e-scooter accidents, which have become a hot topic of safety debate in the country due to increasing deaths.

Hacer Ölmez, who reportedly tried to pass the level crossing with a scooter while listening to music with headphones, died after being hit by a train in the Adapazarı district.

Upon the notification of the surrounding citizens, health, fire and police teams were sent to the scene.

While extensive security measures were taken in the area after the incident and train services were stopped, the police started an investigation into the incident.

Türkiye witnessed the first e-scooter victim, İlknur Akkaya, in Istanbul on Oct. 26, 2021. A driver suddenly opened his car’s door, apparently without looking, which hit her as she passed by and got thrown onto the main road. A bus ran over and killed her accidentally.

A vehicle hit an e-scooter on April 21 in the southeastern province of Gaziantep and caused the death of a high school student. On July 12, a 23-year-old dancer was killed in Istanbul’s Şişli district.

The latest e-scooter accident happened in the southern province of Antalya on Nov. 22 when a reckless driver hit two friends on an e-scooter while driving his vehicle speedily.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu announced last month that his ministry will make a new regulation in a bid to prevent e-scooter accidents.

Reminding that a regulation was published on the use of scooters last year, Karaismailoğlu stated that the new rules were not followed by the majority.

With the changes in the traffic regulation entered into force as of Aug. 16, it became mandatory for motorcycle, e-scooter and bicycle riders to wear reflective vest-like clothing that will make them easier to be seen by other drivers during nighttime travel.